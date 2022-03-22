Last call for Ad Age Leading Women 2022 nominations

Frequently asked questions

What kind of companies should nominees work at? What seniority level?

Nominees are welcome from companies of all kinds including brands, agencies, technology providers and media platforms. They do not need to be in the C-Suite; we are looking to recognize women across various career stages in the industry. Seniority is less important than the ability to empower teams, build relationships, drive business results, advocate for diversity and inclusion, take risks and serve as catalysts for change.

Can I self-nominate?

Entrants are welcome to nominate themselves or even a family member. Judges look at those who self-nominate or nominate a person who is not currently a colleague in exactly the same way as someone who was nominated by their boss or team member.

Does my nominee's role have to be a global one?

No. While this year we are opening up nominations to any industry executive, no matter where they work and reside, each nominee does not need to currently work in a position that's global in scope.

Can someone be honored as a Leading Woman or Woman to Watch more than once?

Unfortunately, no. Ad Age considers Leading Women/Women to Watch a one-time honor.

What does the entry form require?

We request that you submit a compelling 350-word summary in English addressing why you or your nominee deserves our Leading Women honor. Please also submit a headshot. Note: This is not a lifetime achievement award; specifically, we look for meaningful or measurable accomplishments within the past 12 months.

When and how will honorees be honored?

The 2022 honorees will be notified in April and announced in our May 16 edition and online. They will also be honored at an event to be held in New York City later this year. We try to reach out to all entrants to let them know if they were selected or not. However, due to the volume of entries we cannot guarantee you will be notified if you or your nominee were not chosen.

See last year's list of honorees here, and to get a flavor of the achievements of some of our past Leading Women honorees, see our "Where are they now?" on the 2016 cohort here.

