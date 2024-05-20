A.P. Chaney leads inspired marketing for Sprite and Fanta

A.P. Chaney describes a long road to a dream job with Coca-Cola Co. Now she hopes her example can give directions to others.
“Being able to work on brands like Sprite and Fanta means the world to me because I get to talk to consumers that have shared experiences with me, and look like me,” said Chaney, whose title is senior creative director for sparkling flavors at Coca-Cola.
Before joining Coke in 2021, Chaney held a variety of roles for a variety of companies, including gigs as a publicist, a social media manager, an account executive and a shopper marketing copywriter. “One of the most important things to me is talking to consumers, and hopefully the work is inspiring them to be the next creative for a brand like Sprite,” Chaney said. “Because I dreamed about working for a brand like Sprite, and here I am.”
Last year, Chaney oversaw Sprite’s “Icons Delight” from Majority, in which generations of performers remixed the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The brand supported that with a curated “Summer of Drops,” with co-branded merchandise, memorabilia, music collaborations, the brand’s first AI experience and sponsorship of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour.
Programs such as these inspire consumers through authenticity in their tone and attitude, Chaney said.
“When you see a Sprite ad, you know it and you feel it, and there’s magic to that,” Chayney said. “What we like to say at Sprite is, we are a magnet, not a mirror. We attract our consumers by being authentic and honest and colloquial and irreverent. But we just don’t want to reflect what people already know and see.”
Chaney also had a hand in Fanta’s North American relaunch, following a global reformulation and rebrand of the fruit-flavored sodas.