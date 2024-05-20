A.P. Chaney leads inspired marketing for Sprite and Fanta

What advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell myself to trust the process and be patient. My career has been incredibly nonlinear, with some pivots. Not everything happened on my time, but it all happened at the right time.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Leaving my former agency, which was home for three years, to do a job that was a reach and a dream. I was so in love with the culture and people. I credit, with gratitude, my former chief creative officer, Omid Farhang, who advised me that you don’t stay for people, because people leave. So I moved on with his support. If I had not taken that leap of faith, I would not have realized the dream and the role of a lifetime—one that fuels my passion and purpose.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

This question is one that has been posed to me before, and I have an answer that may result in an eye roll. I wouldn’t be doing anything else beyond the industry I am working in. I am so delighted to be where I am today. Through much trial and error, I found what I love to do. I wake up every morning feeling blessed that I get to create work for consumers that resonates with real experiences. I get to create and share work with the world that hopefully results in inspiration, laughter or a simple head nod.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Simply said, it is an intentional invitation. I encourage the ad industry to seek out those who may not be represented in the room and make room. It’s easy to revert to comfortable relationships and what is convenient—this has been the case for some time in advertising. You know your networks—expand into the known and unknown networks.

The industry would benefit from engaging in more diverse communities—specifically HBCUs and Black student unions—and exposing students earlier through programs for middle and high schoolers. Show up and provide access. Personally, I didn’t even know what a copywriter was in college as a history major—this is why outreach and showing up are important. Frankly, it entails resources, education and access. The numbers for African American women creative directors reflect the reality, which is that less than 3% of creative directors are women, and minority women are a fraction of that.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

AI has already impacted my job and likely will continue to do so. AI presents a great opportunity as a tool, yet it has limitations from a human touch standpoint. AI has significantly optimized and streamlined the creative process for my teams. However, it cannot emote the heart or the visceral reaction of your gut; only having the human experience can do that. Additionally, my biggest concern is AI’s ability to eliminate racial and gender bias from its application.