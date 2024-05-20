Special Report: Leading Women

A.P. Chaney leads inspired marketing for Sprite and Fanta

Senior creative director for sparkling flavors is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Jon Springer. Published on May 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

A.P. Chaney hopes her work with Sprite can inspire others to pursue marketing.

Credit: Courtesy of A.P. Chaney

A.P. Chaney describes a long road to a dream job with Coca-Cola Co. Now she hopes her example can give directions to others.

“Being able to work on brands like Sprite and Fanta means the world to me because I get to talk to consumers that have shared experiences with me, and look like me,” said Chaney, whose title is senior creative director for sparkling flavors at Coca-Cola.

Before joining Coke in 2021, Chaney held a variety of roles for a variety of companies, including gigs as a publicist, a social media manager, an account executive and a shopper marketing copywriter. “One of the most important things to me is talking to consumers, and hopefully the work is inspiring them to be the next creative for a brand like Sprite,” Chaney said. “Because I dreamed about working for a brand like Sprite, and here I am.”

Last year, Chaney oversaw Sprite’s “Icons Delight” from Majority, in which generations of performers remixed the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The brand supported that with a curated “Summer of Drops,” with co-branded merchandise, memorabilia, music collaborations, the brand’s first AI experience and sponsorship of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour.

Programs such as these inspire consumers through authenticity in their tone and attitude, Chaney said.

“When you see a Sprite ad, you know it and you feel it, and there’s magic to that,” Chayney said. “What we like to say at Sprite is, we are a magnet, not a mirror. We attract our consumers by being authentic and honest and colloquial and irreverent. But we just don’t want to reflect what people already know and see.”

Chaney also had a hand in Fanta’s North American relaunch, following a global reformulation and rebrand of the fruit-flavored sodas.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self? 

I would tell myself to trust the process and be patient. My career has been incredibly nonlinear, with some pivots. Not everything happened on my time, but it all happened at the right time. 

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken? 

Leaving my former agency, which was home for three years, to do a job that was a reach and a dream. I was so in love with the culture and people. I credit, with gratitude, my former chief creative officer, Omid Farhang, who advised me that you don’t stay for people, because people leave. So I moved on with his support. If I had not taken that leap of faith, I would not have realized the dream and the role of a lifetime—one that fuels my passion and purpose.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

This question is one that has been posed to me before, and I have an answer that may result in an eye roll. I wouldn’t be doing anything else beyond the industry I am working in. I am so delighted to be where I am today. Through much trial and error, I found what I love to do. I wake up every morning feeling blessed that I get to create work for consumers that resonates with real experiences. I get to create and share work with the world that hopefully results in inspiration, laughter or a simple head nod. 

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks? 

Simply said, it is an intentional invitation. I encourage the ad industry to seek out those who may not be represented in the room and make room. It’s easy to revert to comfortable relationships and what is convenient—this has been the case for some time in advertising. You know your networks—expand into the known and unknown networks.

The industry would benefit from engaging in more diverse communities—specifically HBCUs and Black student unions—and exposing students earlier through programs for middle and high schoolers. Show up and provide access. Personally, I didn’t even know what a copywriter was in college as a history major—this is why outreach and showing up are important. Frankly, it entails resources, education and access. The numbers for African American women creative directors reflect the reality, which is that less than 3% of creative directors are women, and minority women are a fraction of that. 

How will AI impact your job in the future? 

AI has already impacted my job and likely will continue to do so. AI presents a great opportunity as a tool, yet it has limitations from a human touch standpoint. AI has significantly optimized and streamlined the creative process for my teams. However, it cannot emote the heart or the visceral reaction of your gut; only having the human experience can do that. Additionally, my biggest concern is AI’s ability to eliminate racial and gender bias from its application.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I
Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity

Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity
Ad Age Leading Women 2024

Ad Age Leading Women 2024
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women
PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships
Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova
Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices
Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing