Special Report: Leading Women

MTW Agency’s Diana Dotel brokers major brand partnerships for Latin artists

Co-founder is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Gillian Follett. Published on May 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Diana Dotel spearheaded a collaboration between Adidas and Bad Bunny.

Credit: MTW Agency

Despite Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Karol G ranking among the most-streamed artists globally in 2023, Latin artists still receive far fewer brand partnership opportunities than their musical peers—and that gulf is even wider for female Latin artists. 

While working as a concert promoter, Diana Dotel quickly recognized the lack of brand deals being extended to Latin artists, and that enduring inequality drove her to take matters into her own hands to “give underrepresented communities more representation in mainstream media,” she said.

In 2019, she and business partner Matt Ferrigno co-founded MTW (More Than Words) Agency, an entertainment marketing agency that specializes in connecting brands to Latin artists. Since then, the partners have inked artist deals for clients including Adidas, Amazon and Patrón, with the latter naming MTW its first-ever culture agency of record in 2022. Dotel worked with Patrón on several campaigns throughout 2023, brokering a major partnership between the tequila brand and Becky G.

One of the ads that came out of that partnership—a 30-second spot in which Becky G shares a recipe for a “Ranch Water” cocktail featuring Patrón—boosted brand awareness among Hispanic consumers by 11%, according to the agency. 

Dotel also spearheaded a collaboration between Adidas and Bad Bunny that resulted in five separate sneaker collections in 2023, building on a long-term partnership MTW forged between the brand and the artist in 2021. And last month, she helped Patrón’s parent company Bacardi name Camila Cabello its new global face, kicking off the partnership with a global campaign featuring Cabello’s new song “I Luv It.”

When she wasn’t brokering brand deals, Dotel was organizing “Mujeres Del Movimiento,” a New York City music festival featuring a lineup of exclusively female Latin artists that took place in June.

As a concert promoter, “I would always get feedback that ‘Latin women don’t sell,’” Dotel said. “I’ve always wanted to create an equal opportunity and close that gap for women in music. Luckily, I think there is a shift [happening], but the equation is still not fair.”

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self?

To know that anything is possible. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. You can and you will. 

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I’ve ever taken was not taking a 9-to-5 corporate job. I have always been an entrepreneur and have taken my own path. It could have been easy at times to take a job and seek what could be deemed as stability, but for me I’ve never thought twice about it. 

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would be an FBI agent or doing investigative work. I always loved to solve things from an early age. It helps now in my current profession because I’m always curious to learn more and do the research. 

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

The industry should continue to hire more women, close the gender pay gap, focus on DE&I initiatives and not succumb to a new narrative that DE&I is not needed. There should be more mentorship within companies. Women in high positions also have a responsibility to empower and mentor younger talent. 

How will AI impact your job in the future?

It’s going to make things more efficient and productive. AI can feel daunting, but I’m really trying to lead with an optimistic approach that AI will help us, and I’m teaching my team to take the same approach. We shouldn’t feel threatened or intimidated, but instead embrace AI’s power. Coming from the music industry, I don’t want to ever have a Napster moment where you misjudge the technology and it passes you by. 

More from Ad Age
Inside the multicultural marketing debate—how the ad world is clashing over culture
Brian Bonilla
Hispanic Marketing Council calls out CMOs for ‘Latino Coating’ in new campaign
Brian Bonilla
US multicultural media spending expected to surge in 2024—but still lag behind total spending
Erika Wheless
Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

In this article:

Gillian Follett headshot
Gillian Follett

Gillian Follett is a general assignment reporter for Ad Age. She writes about a variety of topics including social media, influencer marketing and the creator economy. Gillian graduated from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I
Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity

Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women
Ad Age Leading Women 2024

Ad Age Leading Women 2024
PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships
Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova
Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices
Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing