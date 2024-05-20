MTW Agency’s Diana Dotel brokers major brand partnerships for Latin artists

What advice would you give to your younger self?

To know that anything is possible. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. You can and you will.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The biggest risk I’ve ever taken was not taking a 9-to-5 corporate job. I have always been an entrepreneur and have taken my own path. It could have been easy at times to take a job and seek what could be deemed as stability, but for me I’ve never thought twice about it.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would be an FBI agent or doing investigative work. I always loved to solve things from an early age. It helps now in my current profession because I’m always curious to learn more and do the research.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

The industry should continue to hire more women, close the gender pay gap, focus on DE&I initiatives and not succumb to a new narrative that DE&I is not needed. There should be more mentorship within companies. Women in high positions also have a responsibility to empower and mentor younger talent.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

It’s going to make things more efficient and productive. AI can feel daunting, but I’m really trying to lead with an optimistic approach that AI will help us, and I’m teaching my team to take the same approach. We shouldn’t feel threatened or intimidated, but instead embrace AI’s power. Coming from the music industry, I don’t want to ever have a Napster moment where you misjudge the technology and it passes you by.