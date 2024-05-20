MTW Agency’s Diana Dotel brokers major brand partnerships for Latin artists

Despite Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma and Karol G ranking among the most-streamed artists globally in 2023, Latin artists still receive far fewer brand partnership opportunities than their musical peers—and that gulf is even wider for female Latin artists.
While working as a concert promoter, Diana Dotel quickly recognized the lack of brand deals being extended to Latin artists, and that enduring inequality drove her to take matters into her own hands to “give underrepresented communities more representation in mainstream media,” she said.
In 2019, she and business partner Matt Ferrigno co-founded MTW (More Than Words) Agency, an entertainment marketing agency that specializes in connecting brands to Latin artists. Since then, the partners have inked artist deals for clients including Adidas, Amazon and Patrón, with the latter naming MTW its first-ever culture agency of record in 2022. Dotel worked with Patrón on several campaigns throughout 2023, brokering a major partnership between the tequila brand and Becky G.
One of the ads that came out of that partnership—a 30-second spot in which Becky G shares a recipe for a “Ranch Water” cocktail featuring Patrón—boosted brand awareness among Hispanic consumers by 11%, according to the agency.