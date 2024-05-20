Eileen Kiernan led the IPG Mediabrands integration and secured major new clients

What advice would you give to your younger self?

How much time do you have? If I had the opportunity, I would encourage my younger self to trust my instincts more and worry less about what people might think. Imposter syndrome is an issue for everyone at different times in their career. However, it can be particularly crippling for women because the mental model for female leadership in corporate America is still being normalized. With the gift of hindsight, I now know that at every rung of my ladder, I was either ready enough or I learned. And I wish I could get those wasted worry hours back so that they could be put to more fun and worthwhile pursuits.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The obvious answers are moving to New York from Dublin, Ireland, at the age of 21 to start a new life and career; or taking over as UM’s global CEO a few months before COVID-19 changed life, and work, as we know it. However, I think being a leader in our industry today is fraught with risk—and opportunity—like never before. Everything is changing so fundamentally and so fast that the playbooks of the past are increasingly irrelevant to the future. And the job of leaders today is to face the unknown head-on and make bets like no leadership generation before has had to do. So, I hope the biggest risk I’ve ever taken is the one I take next.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I’m a person with a broad set of interests, a high degree of curiosity, and a deep love of learning. There are a lot of directions my life could have happily gone in. Teaching, however, comes to mind. Funnily enough, my mother always wanted me to be a teacher and I was resistant. Business felt more like my natural milieu. But if I have a second (or third) act ahead of me, I could see myself thoroughly enjoying teaching.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

In addition to equitable hiring practices, we need to create the right cultural and organizational conditions for diverse talent to rise and thrive in positions of leadership and help reset organizational norms into the future. It’s a huge area of focus for us at IPG Mediabrands. In fact, we have linked compensation to the kinds of behaviors we believe will help us create these conditions and drive the change we are hoping to see. But there is so much more work to do.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I’m in the camp of AI as a tool to empower people, not replace them. Yes, some jobs will become obsolete over time. However, AI will also enhance creativity, increase collaboration, streamline processes, enrich insights and increasingly help people make smarter decisions and bigger bets. AI will make faster, easier sense of what we already know and give people more time to think critically about what to do or where to go next. That’s what I am most excited to have more of in the future—time!