Special Report: Leading Women

Eileen Kiernan led the IPG Mediabrands integration and secured major new clients

Global CEO is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 20, 2024.
Eileen Kiernan, global CEO of IPG Mediabrands.

Credit: IPG Mediabrands

After Eileen Kiernan took on the global CEO role at IPG Mediabrands in 2022, one of her big missions was to make it easier for clients to work with the media network. She did this by bringing all the agencies under IPG Medibrands, including Initiative, UM and Kinesso, under one P&L.

The new structure eliminated any “second motivations” employees might have had of looking out for their own agency brand even when working within an integrated team for a client, Kiernan said.

“In this new structure, we all win by doing the right thing, because we all have the same set of goals,” Kiernan said. “That allows the collaboration to run much deeper and it becomes much more authentic to a client to experience it, and believe that we will show up that way day in and day out.”

The integration also included bringing Mediahub under Mediabrands and merging several agencies under the Kinesso brand.

There have been early signs of the move paying off. Last year the network won more than 250 global accounts including Geico, Constellation Brands and Bristol Myers Squibb. IPG Mediabrands notched 24.5% year-over-year growth in the U.S. and 14% year-over-year growth globally.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

How much time do you have? If I had the opportunity, I would encourage my younger self to trust my instincts more and worry less about what people might think. Imposter syndrome is an issue for everyone at different times in their career. However, it can be particularly crippling for women because the mental model for female leadership in corporate America is still being normalized. With the gift of hindsight, I now know that at every rung of my ladder, I was either ready enough or I learned. And I wish I could get those wasted worry hours back so that they could be put to more fun and worthwhile pursuits.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

The obvious answers are moving to New York from Dublin, Ireland, at the age of 21 to start a new life and career; or taking over as UM’s global CEO a few months before COVID-19 changed life, and work, as we know it. However, I think being a leader in our industry today is fraught with risk—and opportunity—like never before. Everything is changing so fundamentally and so fast that the playbooks of the past are increasingly irrelevant to the future. And the job of leaders today is to face the unknown head-on and make bets like no leadership generation before has had to do. So, I hope the biggest risk I’ve ever taken is the one I take next.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I’m a person with a broad set of interests, a high degree of curiosity, and a deep love of learning. There are a lot of directions my life could have happily gone in. Teaching, however, comes to mind. Funnily enough, my mother always wanted me to be a teacher and I was resistant. Business felt more like my natural milieu. But if I have a second (or third) act ahead of me, I could see myself thoroughly enjoying teaching.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

In addition to equitable hiring practices, we need to create the right cultural and organizational conditions for diverse talent to rise and thrive in positions of leadership and help reset organizational norms into the future. It’s a huge area of focus for us at IPG Mediabrands. In fact, we have linked compensation to the kinds of behaviors we believe will help us create these conditions and drive the change we are hoping to see. But there is so much more work to do.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I’m in the camp of AI as a tool to empower people, not replace them. Yes, some jobs will become obsolete over time. However, AI will also enhance creativity, increase collaboration, streamline processes, enrich insights and increasingly help people make smarter decisions and bigger bets. AI will make faster, easier sense of what we already know and give people more time to think critically about what to do or where to go next. That’s what I am most excited to have more of in the future—time!

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

