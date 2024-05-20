Special Report: Leading Women

BBH’s Erica Roberts propels creative, scoring new business from major brands including Netflix

The U.S. chief creative officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Erica Roberts.

Credit: BBH USA

In 2023, her first full year as chief creative officer of BBH USA, Erica Roberts went on a tear, launching 15 campaigns for clients, growing agency-of-record wins by 500%—new assignments came from brands including Netflix, WNBA, Google Workspace and Heineken—and ultimately proving that creativity is alive and well.

Roberts is a nearly 20-year veteran of Publicis Groupe—she first joined in 2005 and was chief creative officer of Publicis New York before moving to BBH in 2022—and currently plays a pivotal role in the holding company’s Power of One Model, leading creative for the J.M. Smucker portfolio of 11 brands including Milk-Bone, Meow Mix and Jif.

For example, BBH was behind the Jif Super Bowl–adjacent campaign pleading for consumers to save their sides of celery that often come with chicken wings, telling them to spread them with peanut butter and “save the sticks.” Since Roberts took over that portfolio, J.M. Smucker went from 22% of its brands growing or maintaining shares to 87%.

@jif

Save the Celery: a case study. The story of Jif's intervention and Celery's redemption.

♬ original sound - Jif

Roberts put a stricter project management process in place at BBH to help creatives focus on the work versus “setting up a meeting … I had to bring process to free the creatives up to do their thing and have the space to unleash,” she said.

Roberts has also prioritized mentorship and diversity, surrounding herself with a creative team that is 43% women.

“It is my job to make sure that you have the road to success,” Roberts said. “I try really hard. Am I perfect? Far from it. But I want to make this a place that people want to come to and that they really feel like I have their back.”

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Good ideas come from working really hard. Killer ideas come from inspiration—not just the kind you find from watching old ads. So make sure you dedicate part of your week to seeking out and consuming as much inspiration as you can. It’ll make you and your work more interesting.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Becoming a single mom.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I’d either be working with the elderly in some capacity—nothing makes me happier than spending time with people who have lived full lives—or I’d be home with my family, constantly nagging my son about his homework.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Perhaps progress is slower than we’d hoped, but we’re gaining real ground. I’m reminded of this every day when I look at the makeup of BBH USA with 90% of our [executive leadership team] being women, 86% of our agency identifying as BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA and/or female. As a leader in the creative department, I continue to emphasize that every choice we make when it comes to both hiring and casting needs to be a well-informed, thoughtful decision.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

According to AI, AI is going to “enhance efficiency, personalization and creativity.” I happen to agree, and it’s been an incredible tool for creatives so far. Our ideas, even at their earliest stages, are being shared in more vivid and immersive ways than ever before, which makes them easier for clients to envision and buy.

