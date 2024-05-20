BBH’s Erica Roberts propels creative, scoring new business from major brands including Netflix

In 2023, her first full year as chief creative officer of BBH USA, Erica Roberts went on a tear, launching 15 campaigns for clients, growing agency-of-record wins by 500%—new assignments came from brands including Netflix, WNBA, Google Workspace and Heineken—and ultimately proving that creativity is alive and well.

Roberts is a nearly 20-year veteran of Publicis Groupe—she first joined in 2005 and was chief creative officer of Publicis New York before moving to BBH in 2022—and currently plays a pivotal role in the holding company’s Power of One Model, leading creative for the J.M. Smucker portfolio of 11 brands including Milk-Bone, Meow Mix and Jif.

For example, BBH was behind the Jif Super Bowl–adjacent campaign pleading for consumers to save their sides of celery that often come with chicken wings, telling them to spread them with peanut butter and “save the sticks.” Since Roberts took over that portfolio, J.M. Smucker went from 22% of its brands growing or maintaining shares to 87%.