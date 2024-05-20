McKinney’s Gretchen Walsh wastes no time in first year at the helm

Gretchen Walsh has been keeping busy. After becoming the first female president in McKinney’s 55-year history in June, Walsh led the agency to 70% growth in 2023—the greatest year-over-year growth the Durham, North Carolina-based shop has ever had.
McKinney’s performance was bolstered by new business wins such as Popeyes and Flagstar Bank, but the agency also saw growth among existing clients, including Little Caesars and Sherwin-Williams. The shop, which was recently named an Ad Age A-List Standout, also opened an office in Phoenix to house its expanding influencer practice.
Walsh, the daughter of a U.S. Navy submariner, has adopted some of her father’s lessons to guide her in her new leadership position. "My dad raised us to always think: Do what's right for the ship," said Walsh. "We do what's right for the agency [and] we do what's right for people's brands."
Walsh said she's focused on hiring diverse staffers as McKinney continues to scale. The agency's workforce grew from 237 staffers to 394 last year, with 35% percent of the agency’s headcount now composed of people of color.