How Scholastic’s Mary Beech is modernizing the reading brand

Mary Beech knows the value of injecting joy into reading education. “I am dyslexic, and I didn’t learn to read until I was in the fifth grade,” she said. “So I really struggled with reading and therefore loving to read. I love to read now. But I saw the difference that getting excited about a book and a character could make.”
She is now helping to spur that excitement in today’s young readers as the top marketer for Scholastic, the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, which also offers programs such as literacy curriculum to 115,000 schools, reaching 3.8 million educators. Beech joined as chief marketing and transformation officer in 2022, pivoting from a career that included stints as CEO of luxury footwear brand Sarah Flint and CMO of Kate Spade New York.
She is modernizing Scholastic’s marketing with projects that include uniting the company’s multiple offerings—which include book fairs, book clubs, education and entertainment—under a common customer relationship management system. Scholastic recently hired branding and design agency Collins to develop a brand playbook covering its logo, color palette, illustrations, photography guidelines and more.
The work feeds into Scholastic’s internal mantra to “make reading unmissable,” which has a dual meaning that gets at not missing out on the joy of reading, but also needing it as a skill to succeed in the world.