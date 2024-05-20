How Scholastic’s Mary Beech is modernizing the reading brand

What advice would you give to your younger self?

You will be remembered most for the impact you had on those you worked with. Figure out much faster that your people are your best asset in marketing and leadership and the best part of any job.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

After nearly two decades in marketing and divisional president roles at large companies, I took a leap of faith and joined a small start-up as CEO. It was a monumental risk—both personally and professionally. The journey was tougher than I could have anticipated, especially as I started less than 30 days before the country shut down in 2020 due to COVID. However, this experience taught me more in two-plus years than I could have ever imagined. It propelled me to operate at a different level of speed, expectation, desire, capability and consumer obsession, shaping me into a stronger leader.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

Practically, I would be at another brand and product category that consumers care about, and that provides value. I have enormous passion, so working on brands that incite passion, nostalgia, enthusiasm and excitement—I excel at those places. But for something totally different, I would be running an independent bookstore! Preferably in Kauai, Hawaii.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Retain, train, promote and champion the women and people of color currently on your team. Give them opportunities for industry exposure and impact. Walk the walk from a DEIB perspective—don’t just talk the talk. And listen to underrepresented voices—don’t assume you know what is needed or best.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

The possibilities are endless. Certainly, from a productivity standpoint, we can be thinking, strategizing and experimenting so much more with time free from more mundane tasks. I am also excited about the ability to realize ideas more quickly, the ability to test and iterate in ways we have not been able to before and the ability to personalize at a scale impossible until now.