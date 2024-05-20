Creative Artists Agency’s Michelle Roguso brings life to advertising at live events

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Embrace the failures. As a planner, I can be quite Type A. So when I was younger every mistake felt like the world was ending. Looking back I see how so much of my current leadership style is based on my personal experiences. I take pride in being able to say, “Don’t worry, I did that once too” and helping others understand this is how we learn and grow while being empathetic and authentic. I would also say to remember to keep a sense of humor. Live events can be very stressful but you have to laugh when you can, keep things in perspective and love the people you get to do it with.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Most of my career, I have worked at an agency and for many of those years, I was in a more traditional consulting and advisory role. Until one day I realized I didn’t want to negotiate the deal. I didn’t want to write the strategy. I wanted to be the person who could drive a vision and make it come to life in a physical and tangible way. I’m a problem solver, I’m resilient and I’m resourceful, so I risked it all and joined a company that gave me the freedom to dream big ideas and supports me to make those big ideas happen.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

Interior design. I believe in designing spaces that should be lived in. I never want anyone to feel uncomfortable in my home or worried that they can ruin something. I know what I love—I love color and comfort. It doesn’t matter how big or small the space is—my favorite compliment is when someone walks in and says, “This is SO Michelle.” I think that says it all!

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Make room for others. Amplify new voices. Listen to and learn from the experiences of those who are marginalized and find ways to support them. Diversity in experience, background, gender and race are all major strengths that drive successful business therefore it’s imperative to reinforce inclusion within our own spheres of influence. Be part of the solution.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

We are constantly looking for ways to use technology to enhance the fan experience that is authentic to the audience and the event. AI stands to change the way we plan, execute and experience events but it’s not just about algorithms and automation; it’s about leveraging data to create smarter, more personal and customized experiences. Although I’m not sure machines can ever truly provide the creativity and insights needed to deliver an event that leverages the fan passion to create meaningful experiences (also last I checked no one wants to party with a robot).