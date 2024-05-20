Mrinalini Nair wants to ride Uber Advertising to a billion dollars in ad revenue

Mrinalini Nair, head of global partner solutions, Uber advertising, is a “go-getter.” In fact, as a global marketing leader at Uber ads, one of the biggest selling points is that the service has both the “go” and the “get,” when it comes to where consumers are traveling and how they are shopping. In mobile advertising, that puts Uber in a unique position, Nair said. “No one has those two pieces together, of the ‘go-get.’”
Nair was employee No. 17 when Uber launched its ad unit in 2022, an organization that now has hundreds of employees. And Nair is no stranger to helping grow ad businesses, having held marketing roles at Apple, Samsung and Spotify. At Uber, Nair recently forged global partnerships with commerce media platform Criteo and Omnicom Media Group.
Uber is riding a wave of interest in new types of ad networks that are sprouting out of retailers, grocery chains and media companies. Advertisers are interested in new sources of data found only on apps that have direct relationships with consumers, such as Uber.
“Building from scratch is kind of my specialty,” Nair said. Now, Uber is approaching a $1 billion year ad revenue run rate, after hitting a $900 million revenue run rate in the fourth quarter of 2023. Active advertisers also hit 550,000-plus last year, an increase of 75% from 2022.
Nair’s role is global too, touching the U.S., U.K., France, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere. That suits Nair because of her multicultural background, she says, having spent part of her childhood in India. She says having a global perspective gives her an edge in marketing. “It's these little things that make a big difference, especially when you're building those relationships across the world,” Nair said.