Mrinalini Nair wants to ride Uber Advertising to a billion dollars in ad revenue

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Stay different. You don’t have to think, act or look like everyone else you work with. Embrace your uniqueness. It will set you apart. You are the only one that has your point of view, and you are the only one that can bring that to the table. Look for roles that make your uniqueness a superpower, such as global roles that embrace your multicultural identity and experience.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Early in my career, I went from the print industry to digital. It was a lateral move, but at the time, the print industry was in a major transformation. I knew in order to push my passion for tech to the next level, I would have a steep learning curve in digital, but it was the toughest, but best thing I did. Every move deeper into tech since then has felt easier. That first big jump built my adaptability and resilience and taught me that regardless of the media, I was still a marketer at heart.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

Interior design. I come from a family of artists, engineers and architects. I am most creative when I am surrounded by art and visual inspiration. With my husband, I have designed my current home to be filled with fun art elements (even if sometimes it's amid kids' toys.)

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Having a diverse team isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good for business, and will quickly reflect in your team's impact on the bottom line. Hire leaders who are committed to pushing themselves out of their comfort zone, eager to learn and create safe environments for people to express themselves the way they feel comfortable. As a woman of color, I am dedicated to ensuring I have a diverse team, I set the standard and my team leads by example.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

When I think about what we have built in the past two years at Uber Advertising, it's incredible. If we were doing this five years from now with generative AI being more developed, I imagine that we could enable the tech to focus on the foundations, and the people would focus on innovation and creativity. Building the foundations is crucial, but as a leader, I want marketers and creatives to spend their time where they are most fulfilled and where they will make the most impact on the business.