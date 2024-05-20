Special Report: Leading Women

Mrinalini Nair wants to ride Uber Advertising to a billion dollars in ad revenue

Head of global partnerships is among Ad Age's Leading Women 2024
By Garett Sloane. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever's Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Mrinalini Nair says that her multicultural background gives her an edge buidling Uber's global ad business.

Credit: Uber

Mrinalini Nair, head of global partner solutions, Uber advertising, is a “go-getter.” In fact, as a global marketing leader at Uber ads, one of the biggest selling points is that the service has both the “go” and the “get,” when it comes to where consumers are traveling and how they are shopping. In mobile advertising, that puts Uber in a unique position, Nair said. “No one has those two pieces together, of the ‘go-get.’”

Nair was employee No. 17 when Uber launched its ad unit in 2022, an organization that now has hundreds of employees. And Nair is no stranger to helping grow ad businesses, having held marketing roles at Apple, Samsung and Spotify. At Uber, Nair recently forged global partnerships with commerce media platform Criteo and Omnicom Media Group.

Uber is riding a wave of interest in new types of ad networks that are sprouting out of retailers, grocery chains and media companies. Advertisers are interested in new sources of data found only on apps that have direct relationships with consumers, such as Uber.

“Building from scratch is kind of my specialty,” Nair said. Now, Uber is approaching a $1 billion year ad revenue run rate, after hitting a $900 million revenue run rate in the fourth quarter of 2023. Active advertisers also hit 550,000-plus last year, an increase of 75% from 2022.

Nair’s role is global too, touching the U.S., U.K., France, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere. That suits Nair because of her multicultural background, she says, having spent part of her childhood in India. She says having a global perspective gives her an edge in marketing. “It's these little things that make a big difference, especially when you're building those relationships across the world,” Nair said.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self? 

Stay different. You don’t have to think, act or look like everyone else you work with. Embrace your uniqueness. It will set you apart. You are the only one that has your point of view, and you are the only one that can bring that to the table. Look for roles that make your uniqueness a superpower, such as global roles that embrace your multicultural identity and experience.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken? 

Early in my career, I went from the print industry to digital. It was a lateral move, but at the time, the print industry was in a major transformation. I knew in order to push my passion for tech to the next level, I would have a steep learning curve in digital, but it was the toughest, but best thing I did. Every move deeper into tech since then has felt easier. That first big jump built my adaptability and resilience and taught me that regardless of the media, I was still a marketer at heart.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why? 

Interior design. I come from a family of artists, engineers and architects. I am most creative when I am surrounded by art and visual inspiration. With my husband, I have designed my current home to be filled with fun art elements (even if sometimes it's amid kids' toys.)

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks? 

Having a diverse team isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good for business, and will quickly reflect in your team's impact on the bottom line. Hire leaders who are committed to pushing themselves out of their comfort zone, eager to learn and create safe environments for people to express themselves the way they feel comfortable. As a woman of color, I am dedicated to ensuring I have a diverse team, I set the standard and my team leads by example.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

When I think about what we have built in the past two years at Uber Advertising, it's incredible. If we were doing this five years from now with generative AI being more developed, I imagine that we could enable the tech to focus on the foundations, and the people would focus on innovation and creativity. Building the foundations is crucial, but as a leader, I want marketers and creatives to spend their time where they are most fulfilled and where they will make the most impact on the business.

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

