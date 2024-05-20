Uncommon’s Natalie Graeme lifts other founders as she climbs

When Natalie Graeme co-founded Uncommon Creative Studio in London in 2017, it was one of the U.K.’s only majority female-founded creative studios. Since then, Graeme has led the agency to work with notable clients including British Airways, Nike Jordan and EA Sports; opened flagship offices in New York and Stockholm; and sold a majority stake (51%) to French holding company Havas in 2023.
At the same time, Graeme has made it her mission to uplift more founders. Four years ago, she helped develop an Uncommon accelerator program for startups named Unrest.
The program focuses on identifying impact-driven start-ups and helping to bridge the funding gap that diverse founders face—all-female founders receive less than 1% of available venture capital funding in the U.K. To date, the initiative has helped develop more than 47 brands. More than half of those startups have been female-founded businesses and one-third founded by people of color. This year, Graeme plans to launch Unrest in the United States.
Graeme has also brought continued success and new clients to the agency through edgy, impactful work. Last year, Uncommon's debut work for Nike Jordan, which charted a young girl’s discovery of basketball and her rise to stardom, won numerous accolades at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Similarly, “A British Original” for British Airways helped the airline win big at industry awards shows and rebound from the pandemic.
So far in 2024, Uncommon is having its strongest year yet. The agency says its revenue has grown by 78% with more than 25 new clients in the past year.