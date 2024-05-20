Special Report: Leading Women

Natalie Lam is emphasizing the power of Asian creativity

Publicis Groupe’s APAC chief creative officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Brian Bonilla. Published on May 20, 2024.
Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer of APAC at Publicis Groupe.

Credit: Publicis Groupe

Natalie Lam, who spent almost three decades in New York at various agencies, moved to Hong Kong as Publicis Groupe’s APAC chief creative officer in 2021. She leads over 3,000 creatives across 40 agency brands in 15 markets.

Lam said that when she took the role, her goal was to change the narrative of how Asian creativity is represented globally. Historically, campaigns that focus on biases and highlight developing areas of Asia have been more prominent in the industry, she said.

“There’s a lot of cultural differences,” Lam said, referencing global award shows. “A lot of the Asian agencies are unaware that if they don’t explain the cultural differences well, it’s hard for the different countries to understand. Because of that … people kind of resort to fitting the storyline to something that’s conveniently understandable by the West, which created a lot of stereotypes.”

As APAC chief creative officer, Lam has raised the bar of the region within Publicis. Her efforts led to winning 25 Lions and being named to 66 shortlists at the 2023 Cannes Festival of Creativity, up from seven Lions and 32 shortlists in 2022. 

The region’s work included McDonald’s “Unbranded Menu” in the Philippines, which saw the restaurant chain collaborate with gaming influencers, who were tasked with taking screenshots of virtual food in video games that looked like McDonald’s food along with the hashtag #ThisIsMcDonalds for a chance at discounted food deliveries. And as part of Lay’s “Smart Farm” work, Leo Burnett India used technology to create a platform that warned Indian farmers of potential climate changes and how to best protect their crops.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Look for mentors. After spending nearly three decades in the industry, I’ve realized the importance of staying connected to great people along the way. Someone you met when you first started could come back years later with a huge impact. I wish I had proactively sought out more mentors.

Tough on the work, nice on the people. It goes a long way: People will know where you stand on the work, and as a person.

Don’t burn bridges. I was lucky to have this invaluable advice when I first started. It paid off.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

I always gravitate towards the unknown. Each role, each project I take on—there’s always something unknown that simultaneously scares me and excites me. It drives me to give it my best, and creatively solve the problem; as I haven’t done it before, I can’t rely on old tricks. For example, the challenge of moving from New York to Hong Kong at the peak of COVID-19 to join Publicis Groupe APAC had something very illogical yet exciting in it. I read somewhere: “When you’re invited to get on a spaceship, go.”

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

There are many possibilities: archaeologist, director, cook, gardener, recreational athlete, avid reader of books, painter, pottery maker, furniture designer, glass blower, traveler, building my own house somewhere in nature, surfer, hiking around the world.

There are two sides to me: I enjoy making things, and since I’ve only lived in the densest concrete jungles (New York City and Hong Kong), I crave something that is more in touch with earth and nature. When I’m not working, I’m connecting to the earthlier parts of the world instead of the man-made aspects. It’s more grounding and less transient to me.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

The industry has come a long way and I’m lucky to have personally progressed with, and benefited from, the changes. I still think there’s a lot more that we could do at a deeper and more meaningful level instead of at a superficial “check the boxes” level. I’m a big believer that the consumer journey funnel applies to everything in life. First, there’s awareness, then there’s engagement and repeat usage. Right now, we’re at different levels of awareness and inclusivity. Doors are more open, but the hard part is achieving deep engagement, which is the “how?” How to build a deep, supportive culture? How to make it sustainable? How to turn it into a repeated pattern? We should selectively look at some success models and learn from them.

True diversity makes the work better, but sometimes people are thrust into bigger roles without the support that they need to succeed. It’s one reason we launched L’avenir in 2022—a mentorship program for female creatives in APAC that helps future leaders to navigate complexities and build a strong portfolio of work, because both are essential.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I’m not worried. I love to think history repeats itself. We’ve always had new tools that cut down some of the mindless repetitive work that humans shouldn’t spend their precious waking hours doing, and instead, focus on what matters. Like any tool, if you take a step back and think, how can this help me so I create more time and space for what I really love to do, instead of being enslaved by the bells and whistles of the tool, it will be amazing. Humans created the tools, let’s not let them take us prisoners. I’m thinking about how we use AI to optimize some of the repetitive work we do, so we have more space for the fun stuff.

