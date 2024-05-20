Natalie Lam is emphasizing the power of Asian creativity

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Look for mentors. After spending nearly three decades in the industry, I’ve realized the importance of staying connected to great people along the way. Someone you met when you first started could come back years later with a huge impact. I wish I had proactively sought out more mentors.

Tough on the work, nice on the people. It goes a long way: People will know where you stand on the work, and as a person.

Don’t burn bridges. I was lucky to have this invaluable advice when I first started. It paid off.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

I always gravitate towards the unknown. Each role, each project I take on—there’s always something unknown that simultaneously scares me and excites me. It drives me to give it my best, and creatively solve the problem; as I haven’t done it before, I can’t rely on old tricks. For example, the challenge of moving from New York to Hong Kong at the peak of COVID-19 to join Publicis Groupe APAC had something very illogical yet exciting in it. I read somewhere: “When you’re invited to get on a spaceship, go.”

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

There are many possibilities: archaeologist, director, cook, gardener, recreational athlete, avid reader of books, painter, pottery maker, furniture designer, glass blower, traveler, building my own house somewhere in nature, surfer, hiking around the world.

There are two sides to me: I enjoy making things, and since I’ve only lived in the densest concrete jungles (New York City and Hong Kong), I crave something that is more in touch with earth and nature. When I’m not working, I’m connecting to the earthlier parts of the world instead of the man-made aspects. It’s more grounding and less transient to me.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

The industry has come a long way and I’m lucky to have personally progressed with, and benefited from, the changes. I still think there’s a lot more that we could do at a deeper and more meaningful level instead of at a superficial “check the boxes” level. I’m a big believer that the consumer journey funnel applies to everything in life. First, there’s awareness, then there’s engagement and repeat usage. Right now, we’re at different levels of awareness and inclusivity. Doors are more open, but the hard part is achieving deep engagement, which is the “how?” How to build a deep, supportive culture? How to make it sustainable? How to turn it into a repeated pattern? We should selectively look at some success models and learn from them.

True diversity makes the work better, but sometimes people are thrust into bigger roles without the support that they need to succeed. It’s one reason we launched L’avenir in 2022—a mentorship program for female creatives in APAC that helps future leaders to navigate complexities and build a strong portfolio of work, because both are essential.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

I’m not worried. I love to think history repeats itself. We’ve always had new tools that cut down some of the mindless repetitive work that humans shouldn’t spend their precious waking hours doing, and instead, focus on what matters. Like any tool, if you take a step back and think, how can this help me so I create more time and space for what I really love to do, instead of being enslaved by the bells and whistles of the tool, it will be amazing. Humans created the tools, let’s not let them take us prisoners. I’m thinking about how we use AI to optimize some of the repetitive work we do, so we have more space for the fun stuff.