How Peggy Roe is driving loyalty at Marriott

After an internship at Amazon and jobs at Homestead and GE, Peggy Roe found herself at a career crossroads two decades ago. It took a chance encounter with a life coach while waiting in line at the airport to help her find the right path forward—and she hasn’t looked back.

“I really wanted to work in a consumer-facing business, but my passions were around party planning and travel,” Roe said. The coach helped her realize that her perfect job was at Marriott, where she has spent the last 20 years in various roles.

As executive VP and chief customer officer, Roe now handles brand marketing, data strategy and activations, customer experience and innovation and global design. She also heads up Marriott Bonvoy, the brand’s fast-growing loyalty program. Roe was responsible for headline-grabbing rewards such as offering Marriott loyalists a chance to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and she helped Marriott launch in Fortnite. Such efforts have helped Bonvoy reach 200 million members.

Roe said Marriott has moved well beyond its hotel roots, extending into yachts, villas and retail products. She’s motivated by discovering customer interests as a way of driving repeat visits and continued fidelity.

“At the surface, loyalty looks like a points program that people like to redeem for—and there’s a certain group that likes to do that—but as you talk to people you start uncovering the whys under the layers,” Roe said. “People will tell you they come back to a Marriott hotel because of an experience they had; it’s so much about how we make people feel.”