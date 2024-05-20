Special Report: Leading Women

Rebecca Glashow is taking a modern approach to legacy media

CEO is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Parker Herren. Published on May 20, 2024.
Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC global media and streaming.

Credit: BBC Studios

Over the past two years, the BBC has been upping efforts to develop its presence in the U.S. Leading that charge is Rebecca Glashow, CEO of global media and streaming, who is taking a modern media approach to growing the historic brand.

While companies such as Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast NBCUniversal (all companies Glashow has worked for in past roles) have gone all-in on one streaming platform, BBC has developed a network of distribution points for its U.S. content. This includes a 24/7 news FAST channel, the acquisition of British content streamer BritBox, the BBC app and website and licensing content to numerous media partners. And this spring, BBC launched a U.S.-focused marketing campaign for its content to support it all.

In part due to Glashow’s leadership, BBC Studios, responsible for the likes of “Doctor Who,” “Bluey” and “Ghosts” surpassed £2 billion in sales for the first time last year.

“I know I’m here as part of a continuum—this brand has longevity beyond me,” said Glashow. “I hope that I put the building blocks in place for that next stage of growth, so whoever comes next can continue to build upon all this success, and that there are steady growth milestones in the relevance and importance of the BBC in North America and other markets.”

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t let anyone put a cap on what you can achieve, including yourself. Don’t let your failures take away from your confidence. On the contrary, learn from every experience and use those learnings to fuel your bravery. 

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Earlier in my career, with a young family, I decided to leave an established and highly regarded global media company to join a startup. On the surface, it seemed crazy to most people in my life, including myself! But as I reflect now, I understand that it was one of the most rewarding professional risks I have ever taken. The move helped me take charge of my career, it cemented my digital-first leader mindset, and it gave me the opportunity to build a nascent commercial operation. Most importantly, it taught me that I can take on new challenges in all parts of my life. 

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of the dynamic media industry alongside some of the most brilliant business and creative minds. I also have a wide range of interests and passions. I would have loved being a doctor or pursued a career in fashion but most probably would have baked my way onto a reality baking show!

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

We are in an industry that quite literally reflects society. For us to be relevant and continue to grow our businesses, we need to reflect the makeup of who we are reaching and engaging. That means being radically focused on reaching beyond our networks to bring in a wider range of talent, particularly the next generation of rising leaders. 

How will AI impact your job in the future?

It’s going to impact every aspect of our lives in a myriad of ways, equal parts intimidating and exciting. And while I can’t tell you how it might impact my job directly right now, I am embracing the possibilities and remain open-minded about the different doors it may open across our business. We have already seen the progress and innovations that technology has brought to this industry and there is an excitement to that.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

