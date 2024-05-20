Rebecca Glashow is taking a modern approach to legacy media

Over the past two years, the BBC has been upping efforts to develop its presence in the U.S. Leading that charge is Rebecca Glashow, CEO of global media and streaming, who is taking a modern media approach to growing the historic brand.
While companies such as Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast NBCUniversal (all companies Glashow has worked for in past roles) have gone all-in on one streaming platform, BBC has developed a network of distribution points for its U.S. content. This includes a 24/7 news FAST channel, the acquisition of British content streamer BritBox, the BBC app and website and licensing content to numerous media partners. And this spring, BBC launched a U.S.-focused marketing campaign for its content to support it all.
In part due to Glashow’s leadership, BBC Studios, responsible for the likes of “Doctor Who,” “Bluey” and “Ghosts” surpassed £2 billion in sales for the first time last year.
“I know I’m here as part of a continuum—this brand has longevity beyond me,” said Glashow. “I hope that I put the building blocks in place for that next stage of growth, so whoever comes next can continue to build upon all this success, and that there are steady growth milestones in the relevance and importance of the BBC in North America and other markets.”