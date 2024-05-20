Special Report: Leading Women

Ogilvy's Stacey Ryan-Cornelius brings a critical human touch to a numbers role

Global chief financial officer is among Ad Age’s Leading Women 2024
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Ogilvy Global Chief Financial Officer Stacey Ryan-Cornelius helped land major new business wins in 2023.

Credit: Ogilvy

Stacey Ryan-Cornelius, Ogilvy’s global chief financial officer, has found success in the more than two decades she’s worked in this numbers-focused field by taking a people-first approach.

Her strategy of looking past numbers to see the stories behind businesses, including those of the WPP agency and its clients and evaluating the commercial case for everything through that lens, helped land major new business wins in 2023 including Verizon and SC Johnson, according to Ogilvy.

“I like being the person to find a path or connect the dots, so I’m always listening,” Ryan-Cornelius said. “I’m very transparent. People know what we're doing, and or where we need to go at every point in time, and whenever they may have an issue with it, then my door is always open in order for us to solve the problem together.”

Ryan-Cornelius is also notably one of the only Black female global chief financial officers—a role dominated by white men—especially at a company of Ogilvy’s size, which has more than 120 offices worldwide.

“I've always found it as a badge of honor because I worked my way here,” she said. “I'm well aware that when I walk into rooms, I'm the only one who looks like me. My mother taught me very early on that if you're there, you're supposed to be there and you earned it. So, don’t feel any way about it.”

Ryan-Cornelius has been with WPP since 1999 when she joined Ogilvy as a director of financial planning. She rose to worldwide controller and held that role until 2018 when she was tapped to be the chief financial officer of WPP Health & Wellness. She also was global chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Geometry before starting her current role in 2021.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

What advice would you give to your younger self?

If you don’t confront your scary feelings of self-doubt, you are going to push yourself to overwork and overcompensate. Walk in your power from day one. No sum of tasks will define who you are. You are the only pilot of your plane.

What's the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Leaving Ogilvy back in 2017 to take my first global CFO job at WPP Health (a new consolidated business venture only a year old and thus an unknown risk; the job lasted for only one year after that!). I used it as a springboard to throw myself into the seat to see how I handle making the tough decisions. It was a move after 19 years in the same company and I had to evolve my brand from being a controller to the chief financial leader. I gained so much by putting myself in an uncomfortable space and driving an identity outside of what I had already known.

If you weren’t doing your current job, what would you be doing and why?

I would be a showrunner, or in Atlanta working at Tyler Perry Studios or with Kevin Hart at Hartbeat Productions. In my spare time, I would be teaching financial literacy to underserved communities. I plan to embark on the latter soon anyway, as it is a passion of mine. The former has always been of interest as I love anything creative or production-related. My first love was to learn the business by starting as a production accountant but being able to travel on sets/shoots for long periods of time wasn't possible, as I stayed in New York to help take care of my mother who was a chronic diabetic amputee.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Start at the source and go to the middle schools and high schools and promote what we do and the different ways you can get involved. You have to see her to be her—there are no truer words.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Several areas are on my mind in this space. Commercial pricing models will evolve. Efficiency in routine tasks, providing faster processing and lower cost of financial transactions. Structuring of talent for the organization, where and why should we invest in different skills and double down on others that will continue to excel our business. Broader access to creative financial modeling and forecasting with more expansive data. Different assessments of business integrity and risk management for the organization and our clients. It’s exciting and daunting at the same time.

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering broad advertising industry trends.

