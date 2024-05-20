Ogilvy's Stacey Ryan-Cornelius brings a critical human touch to a numbers role

Stacey Ryan-Cornelius, Ogilvy’s global chief financial officer, has found success in the more than two decades she’s worked in this numbers-focused field by taking a people-first approach.

Her strategy of looking past numbers to see the stories behind businesses, including those of the WPP agency and its clients and evaluating the commercial case for everything through that lens, helped land major new business wins in 2023 including Verizon and SC Johnson, according to Ogilvy.

“I like being the person to find a path or connect the dots, so I’m always listening,” Ryan-Cornelius said. “I’m very transparent. People know what we're doing, and or where we need to go at every point in time, and whenever they may have an issue with it, then my door is always open in order for us to solve the problem together.”

Ryan-Cornelius is also notably one of the only Black female global chief financial officers—a role dominated by white men—especially at a company of Ogilvy’s size, which has more than 120 offices worldwide.

“I've always found it as a badge of honor because I worked my way here,” she said. “I'm well aware that when I walk into rooms, I'm the only one who looks like me. My mother taught me very early on that if you're there, you're supposed to be there and you earned it. So, don’t feel any way about it.”

Ryan-Cornelius has been with WPP since 1999 when she joined Ogilvy as a director of financial planning. She rose to worldwide controller and held that role until 2018 when she was tapped to be the chief financial officer of WPP Health & Wellness. She also was global chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Geometry before starting her current role in 2021.