How Suzanne Fanning is connecting with food fanatics to grow Wisconsin Cheese

What advice would you give your younger self?

Start practicing leadership from the very beginning of your career because it’s really not about a title. It’s about being a positive force, helping others be successful, motivating people and working with the team around you to achieve results. If you can lead by doing those things without a title, you’ll be truly amazing when you eventually reach the height of your career goals.

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Trying to build a word-of-mouth movement for an organization before the emergence of social media (if you can imagine there was such a time!) When most companies were heavily dependent on traditional advertising, we decided to go a different route, and I led the charge to build a global ambassador program based on the power of real people and authentic conversations. There were definitely folks along the way who said it couldn’t be done, but the program was directly responsible for tripling sales, served as a resource for new product innovation and it became a pretty famous textbook case study for word-of-mouth marketing. The company eventually flew me to Europe to present me with the Global Achievement Award for making the biggest worldwide impact on their business, so the biggest, scariest and most seemingly impossible initiatives can yield the most incredible results.

If you weren’t doing your current job what would you be doing and why?

I remember my daughter telling me when she was young that she wanted to be a school teacher during the week and an international spy on the weekends. So, I will follow her inspiration on this one and say I’d be a national news anchor/host during the week and mystery sleuth on the weekends. I love the media and the excitement of breaking news stories, and I’m also a real crime/mystery junkie.

What should the industry do to encourage more women and people of color into its ranks?

Building diversity can’t be a side project. It has to be intentionally woven into every aspect of our organizations—from recruitment efforts to professional development. It is something that must be thoughtfully nurtured and maintained as part of the culture. Beyond setting (and holding ourselves accountable for) diversity and inclusion goals, companies should invest in unconscious bias training and encourage ongoing open and honest dialogue.

As marketers, we also have the opportunity to challenge biases and stereotypes within the content we produce by making sure our campaigns and creative work reflect the rich diversity of people in the world.

How will AI impact your job in the future?

Learning agility is everything in this industry. I’ve been a marketer through the introduction of many, many incredible innovations, and one thing they all had in common is that people were largely terrified of them when they were first introduced. But the more people embraced these new tools, processes and platforms and figured out how to build them into our business models, the sooner we wondered how we ever functioned without them.

AI will have a huge impact on my job moving forward—in fact it already is! Recently we worked with a company to do a series of focus groups. A study that would have taken weeks, maybe months, in the past, took only a couple of days because of AI learning during the multiple conversations happening simultaneously, and the results were fantastic. We’re just beginning to see the power of AI and understand all the ways we’ll be able to harness it to make us more successful, inform our decisions and improve our efficiency. It’s up to us as marketers to use it judiciously and ethically.