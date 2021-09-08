Last call for tickets: Ad Age Leading Women & Awards is Monday

Special Report: Leading Women

The virtual 2021 Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards is Sept. 13
Published on September 08, 2021.
Top row from left: Jaci Hays, Dia Simms, Jerri DeVard, Aarti Suri and Susan Dorfman. Middle row: Tanja Grubner, Ingrid Otero-Smart and Lisa Mann. Bottom row: Telisa Yancy, Claudia Chagui, Sophie Kelly and Nadja Lossgott.

Credit: Courtesy of speakers

Don't miss the Ad Age Leading Women Conference & Awards next week on Monday, Sept. 13, a virtual conference examining how brands, companies and people in the advertising, marketing, media and tech can do more to empower female talent in the industry.

In addition to honoring this year's class of women in the U.S. and Europe who are sparking innovation in all areas of business, the event brings together those that creating the change they want to see—and inspiring others to do the same.

Register now for the Leading Women Conference & Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

This year's Leading Women Vanguard Award recipient is Jerri DeVard, a veteran marketer who established the Black Executive CMO Alliance to champion equitable opportunities for all Black marketing executives in the industry today. In DeVard's words, “Anyone who says they haven’t made mistakes or hasn’t had any roadblocks isn’t telling you the truth. It’s not what happens to you, it’s what you do about it.”

Among the topics are:
• How policies for life events such as menopause and responsibilities like caregiving can ensure talent doesn't suffer from career gaps
• What DE&I initiatives are moving beyond rhetoric into meaningful action
• Why a career path in the industry isn't always linear
• How breaking taboos has impacted the Libresse brand

Confirmed speakers include:
Telisa Yancy, president, American Family Direct
Aarti Suri, product marketing manager, Permutive
Dia Simms, CEO, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal and co-founder, Pronghorn
Ingrid Otero-Smart, president and CEO, Casanova/McCann
Lisa Mann, managing director and chief marketing officer, Raines International
Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director, AMV BBDO
Sophie Kelly, senior VP of whiskies, Diageo North America
Jaci Hays, chief operations officer, FaZe Clan
Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director of feminine products, Essity
Susan Dorfman, president and CEO, CMI Media Group
Jerri DeVard, founder, Black Executive CMO Alliance (BECA)
Claudia Chagui, senior VP of marketing and creative, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Buy your ticket for the Leading Women Conference & Awards at AdAge.com/LeadingWomen.

