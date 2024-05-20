Special Report: Leading Women

Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ Charlotte Cordova played a big part in three Super Bowl ads this year

Senior communication strategist is an Ad Age Rising Star 2024
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on May 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Although just shy of two years working as a senior communication strategist for Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Charlotte Cordova had a hand in three of the agency’s four Super Bowl LVIII spots.

Credit: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Charlotte Cordova played a critical role in three of Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ four Super Bowl commercials this year—and lent ideas that helped with the story for its fourth one. That’s no small feat for this young senior communication strategist, who joined the agency in August 2022.

Cordova led the communication strategies for BMW’s “Talkin’ Like Walken” Big Game ad starring Christopher Walken; Mtn Dew’s Super Bowl commercial with Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman, for which Cordova and her team turned the popular “I’m not having a Baja Blast right now” fan-created meme into a catchphrase to announce the national availability of the popular, previously limited-edition drink; and Kawasaki’s mullets-filled Big Game spot, for which Cordova also led media planning and buying and helped foster the collaboration with Great Clips that resulted in the giveaway of 15,000 mullets.

For the agency’s Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl ad, Cordova shared stories from her own mischievous abuelita—she calls her that because she is 4’11"—which inspired the characters who played Jenna Ortega’s abuelas, Dina and Mita, in the ad.

One of the stories included her abuelita getting Cordova and her brother to crash a wine tasting at a vineyard to which she sold grapes.

“We started at a fancy vineyard not far from her house, and she told us to follow her lead,” Cordova said. “Her lead was crashing a wine tasting that she knew the route of. She had us blend into a crowd of wine tasters and would grab a glass of wine for each of us in each barrel room on the tour. And without fail, each time, the guide would announce, ‘Whoops, looks like we are a few shy for some reason. I’ll be right back,’ and have to grab three more wine glasses.”

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here
More from Ad Age
Watch BMW’s Super Bowl ad as everyone fails to imitate Christopher Walken
E.J. Schultz
Watch Kawasaki’s Super Bowl ad filled with mullets—and a WWE legend
E.J. Schultz
Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl ad shows Jenny Ortega’s abuelas chasing Danny Ramirez
Erika Wheless
Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering broad advertising industry trends.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I
Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity

Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity
Ad Age Leading Women 2024

Ad Age Leading Women 2024
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women
PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships
Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova
Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices
Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing