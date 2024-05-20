Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ Charlotte Cordova played a big part in three Super Bowl ads this year

Charlotte Cordova played a critical role in three of Goodby Silverstein & Partners’ four Super Bowl commercials this year—and lent ideas that helped with the story for its fourth one. That’s no small feat for this young senior communication strategist, who joined the agency in August 2022.

Cordova led the communication strategies for BMW’s “Talkin’ Like Walken” Big Game ad starring Christopher Walken; Mtn Dew’s Super Bowl commercial with Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman, for which Cordova and her team turned the popular “I’m not having a Baja Blast right now” fan-created meme into a catchphrase to announce the national availability of the popular, previously limited-edition drink; and Kawasaki’s mullets-filled Big Game spot, for which Cordova also led media planning and buying and helped foster the collaboration with Great Clips that resulted in the giveaway of 15,000 mullets.

For the agency’s Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl ad, Cordova shared stories from her own mischievous abuelita—she calls her that because she is 4’11"—which inspired the characters who played Jenna Ortega’s abuelas, Dina and Mita, in the ad.

One of the stories included her abuelita getting Cordova and her brother to crash a wine tasting at a vineyard to which she sold grapes.

“We started at a fancy vineyard not far from her house, and she told us to follow her lead,” Cordova said. “Her lead was crashing a wine tasting that she knew the route of. She had us blend into a crowd of wine tasters and would grab a glass of wine for each of us in each barrel room on the tour. And without fail, each time, the guide would announce, ‘Whoops, looks like we are a few shy for some reason. I’ll be right back,’ and have to grab three more wine glasses.”