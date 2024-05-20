Special Report: Leading Women

PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

Brand marketing senior analyst is an Ad Age Rising Star 2024
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Reade Rossman has worked with athletes and celebrities on campaigns.

Credit: PepsiCo

In two short years at PepsiCo, Brand Marketing Senior Analyst Reade Rossman has done it all—from working on Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVII social strategy to helping lead “Press Play on Summer,” Pepsi’s summer music campaign with Apple Music and Bad Bunny.

Pepsi had two commercials in the 2023 Super Bowl for its Pepsi Zero soda, one starring Steve Martin and the other starring Ben Stiller. The team live-tweeted throughout the game to ensure a “consistent brand voice on socials to keep folks engaged,” Rossman said.

“It was a finely choreographed dance of 60-plus people to keep approvals and real-time content moving; partly facilitated by us tapping into partners like KC tight end/Pepsi athlete Travis Kelce whose assets we used to drum up engagement,” Rossman wrote in a recent email. 

“Our live tweeting involved funny commentary on gameplay and other brand’s commercials, but was unique mostly due to its sheer volume,” Rossman said. The brand posted 90 times during the game across platforms, with a 50% year-over-year increase in tweet volume. “According to Twitter, Pepsi was a top driver of original brand tweets during the game and drove share of voice for the beverage category across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic bev brands,” she said.

Underneath the high-profile campaigns she has helped to lead, Rossman finds her culture-driven marketing partnerships with talent and athletes particularly meaningful.

“Growing up in Harlem, I was exposed to one of the most diverse cross-sections of society, and I found very early on that the fashion, music and language around me was being transported to our screens, whether in shows, movies or ads, and slowly becoming mainstream culture often without visible attribution and sometimes without fair payment,” she said.

“I certainly consider it my responsibility and my strength that I try to push our brands forward in culture while also centering the voices of the people we partner with,” Rossman added.

Phoebe Bain

Phoebe Bain is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering influencer marketing and DTC brands. Bain joined Ad Age in 2022 after founding Morning Brew's Marketing Brew vertical, where she also covered influencer marketing. Previously, Bain worked at Social Media Today under Industry Dive, as well as Business Insider.

