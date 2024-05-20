PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

In two short years at PepsiCo, Brand Marketing Senior Analyst Reade Rossman has done it all—from working on Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVII social strategy to helping lead “Press Play on Summer,” Pepsi’s summer music campaign with Apple Music and Bad Bunny.

Pepsi had two commercials in the 2023 Super Bowl for its Pepsi Zero soda, one starring Steve Martin and the other starring Ben Stiller. The team live-tweeted throughout the game to ensure a “consistent brand voice on socials to keep folks engaged,” Rossman said.

“It was a finely choreographed dance of 60-plus people to keep approvals and real-time content moving; partly facilitated by us tapping into partners like KC tight end/Pepsi athlete Travis Kelce whose assets we used to drum up engagement,” Rossman wrote in a recent email.

“Our live tweeting involved funny commentary on gameplay and other brand’s commercials, but was unique mostly due to its sheer volume,” Rossman said. The brand posted 90 times during the game across platforms, with a 50% year-over-year increase in tweet volume. “According to Twitter, Pepsi was a top driver of original brand tweets during the game and drove share of voice for the beverage category across both alcoholic and non-alcoholic bev brands,” she said.