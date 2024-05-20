Special Report: Leading Women

Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

Strategic account director is an Ad Age Rising Star 2024
By Phoebe Bain. Published on May 20, 2024.
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Shaquana Joseph

Credit: Group Black

As a strategic account director at Group Black, a media collective and accelerator urging marketers and agencies to shift more ad spend to Black-owned media outlets, Shaquana Joseph solves marketing challenges for companies including Procter & Gamble. To Joseph, creating content that resonates with minority audiences is one of the most meaningful parts of the job.

Take P&G’s HBCYOU campaign, for instance. According to a Group Black spokesperson, Joseph was instrumental to the campaign, which aimed to reach Black and diverse students across the nation by honoring the HBCU experience through a multicity tour featuring targeted activations for students and alumni.

“We activated at Florida A&M University last August. I’m sure it was over 100 degrees outside and I was sweating through my clothes,” Joseph wrote in an email about the tour. “However, the students came out. They were so happy to see P&G on location, receive household products, and to honestly be in college,” she said.

“When I attended an HBCU we were begging brands to include us in college tours. The sheer joy we provided students confirmed there is purpose in advertising beyond pushing the bottom line,” Joseph said.

Before joining Group Black in May 2023, Joseph served as a senior client partner at X (formerly Twitter) where she drove more than $250 million in revenue for the organization. There, she co-founded a program called TCNest to advocate for the advancement and retention of Black and Latinx ad-tech sales associates, according to a Group Black spokesperson. Soon, she became the first Twitter Emerging Leader Recipient at Cannes Lions, and was awarded as an i’mPART Fellow by the Advertising Club of New York, the spokesperson added.

“I’m bullish in my pursuit to shine a light on others, especially diverse voices,” Joseph said.

