Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

As a strategic account director at Group Black, a media collective and accelerator urging marketers and agencies to shift more ad spend to Black-owned media outlets, Shaquana Joseph solves marketing challenges for companies including Procter & Gamble. To Joseph, creating content that resonates with minority audiences is one of the most meaningful parts of the job.

Take P&G’s HBCYOU campaign, for instance. According to a Group Black spokesperson, Joseph was instrumental to the campaign, which aimed to reach Black and diverse students across the nation by honoring the HBCU experience through a multicity tour featuring targeted activations for students and alumni.

“We activated at Florida A&M University last August. I’m sure it was over 100 degrees outside and I was sweating through my clothes,” Joseph wrote in an email about the tour. “However, the students came out. They were so happy to see P&G on location, receive household products, and to honestly be in college,” she said.

“When I attended an HBCU we were begging brands to include us in college tours. The sheer joy we provided students confirmed there is purpose in advertising beyond pushing the bottom line,” Joseph said.