Mischief’s Vanessa de Beaumont uses sports savvy to power disruptive campaigns

While Vanessa de Beaumont, a former member of Bleacher Report’s social team, may have given up sports reporting years ago, she still uses her expertise and passion for athletics to produce buzzy campaigns for clients.

As an associate creative director at Mischief @ No Fixed Address, de Beaumont spearheaded Tubi’s “Interface Interruption” 2023 Super Bowl commercial, which fooled millions of viewers into thinking someone was changing the channel—taking them out of the Big Game and into the Tubi app.

“As a die-hard NFL fan, I was like I don’t know what would get my attention more than someone making me think they had navigated away from the game while I was avidly watching it,” de Beaumont said.

The 15-second spot prompted 70,000 people to immediately log into Tubi, according to a Mischief statement.

“Vanessa is our Taylor Swift, she put Tubi on the map,” Nicole Parlapiano, Tubi’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Her curiosity, tenacity and humility are going to take her very far in her career.”

De Beaumont—who has been at Mischief since 2021—also launched a commercial for Coors Light starring Patrick Mahomes promoting a Coors Light bear, dodging NFL rules that prevented the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback from pitching Coors Light beer.