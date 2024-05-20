Special Report: Leading Women

Mischief’s Vanessa de Beaumont uses sports savvy to power disruptive campaigns

Associate creative director is an Ad Age Rising Star 2024
By Ewan Larkin. Published on May 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Vanessa de Beaumont, associate creative director at Mischief@NoFixedAddress. 

Credit: Mischief @ No Fixed Address

While Vanessa de Beaumont, a former member of Bleacher Report’s social team, may have given up sports reporting years ago, she still uses her expertise and passion for athletics to produce buzzy campaigns for clients. 

As an associate creative director at Mischief @ No Fixed Address, de Beaumont spearheaded Tubi’s “Interface Interruption” 2023 Super Bowl commercial, which fooled millions of viewers into thinking someone was changing the channel—taking them out of the Big Game and into the Tubi app.

“As a die-hard NFL fan, I was like I don’t know what would get my attention more than someone making me think they had navigated away from the game while I was avidly watching it,” de Beaumont said. 

The 15-second spot prompted 70,000 people to immediately log into Tubi, according to a Mischief statement.

“Vanessa is our Taylor Swift, she put Tubi on the map,” Nicole Parlapiano, Tubi’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Her curiosity, tenacity and humility are going to take her very far in her career.”

De Beaumont—who has been at Mischief since 2021—also launched a commercial for Coors Light starring Patrick Mahomes promoting a Coors Light bear, dodging NFL rules that prevented the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback from pitching Coors Light beer.

Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here
More from Ad Age
Mischief’s smart, unexpected creative work continues to move the needle for clients
Tim Nudd
Mischief finds new range and clients while guarding its culture at all costs
Tim Nudd
Greg Hahn has built a thriving culture of creativity at Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Tim Nudd
Read about Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women here

In this article:

Headshot of Ewan Larkin
Ewan Larkin

Ewan Larkin covers ad agencies, including new business, executive moves, trends and more. He previously covered corporate communications and public relations agencies as a reporter at PRWeek.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I

Unilever’s Esi Eggleston Bracey on being herself, overcoming hair discrimination and standing up for DE&I
Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity

Ayan Aden defies convention while pushing hasan & partners’ clients to prioritize diversity
Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2024 Leading Women
Ad Age Leading Women 2024

Ad Age Leading Women 2024
PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships

PepsiCo’s Reade Rossman is pressing play on culture-driven partnerships
Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova

Weber Shandwick’s Nikki Méndez is generating social media buzz for Kellanova
Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices

Group Black's Shaquana Joseph is bullish on spotlighting diverse voices
Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing

Jenny Huang’s career in music developed skills for success in marketing