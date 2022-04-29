Roku signals confidence in ad-supported content—despite Netflix, Disney and Comcast competition

“We have great movies every month. It's one of the things that we know brings new users in, we know brings existing users back to watch a few movies every month. It is a big part of the service overall,” Rob Holmes, VP of programming at Roku, told Ad Age in an interview earlier this week. “We have half the ad load of linear TV, so it's a much better ad experience than what consumers are used to from the TV ecosystem.”

Roku typically limits its ad load to two-minute pods, Holmes said, with a “reasonable” set of ad breaks broken up over the course of an hour. That shakes out to around eight minutes per hour in total. MoffettNathanson research from 2020 found linear commercial runtimes ranged anywhere from 11 to nearly 15 minutes per hour depending on the network.

Successful as The Roku Channel has been in securing viewers and growing its platform—the company reported 61.3 million active accounts, up 1.1 million for the quarter—the competition pool is growing. The Roku Channel’s free TV competes for eyeballs against other ad-supported streaming services like Google’s YouTube, Paramount’s Pluto TV, and Amazon’s Freevee, to name just a handful. With cheaper ad-supported plans for paid premium services entering the market, the stakes are higher than ever.

Asked by Ad Age earlier this week whether Roku is exploring further licensing partnerships with major studios like the one it recently announced with Lionsgate, Holmes said Roku is continuously evaluating ways to grow The Roku Channel’s library in a way that benefits both consumers as well as advertisers.

“We work with with all the studios at this point and are always looking for opportunities to expand the portfolio in a way that works on an ad-supported basis,” Holmes said. “I think as we look at more and more premium content to bring to our viewers, this kind of stuff absolutely makes sense.”