Roku signals confidence in ad-supported content—despite Netflix, Disney and Comcast competition

Ad-supported streaming giant Roku signaled this week that it isn't stressing the uptick in competition, even as Disney, Netflix, and most recently Comcast and Charter plan to enter the streaming market with new ad strategies.
If recent announcements about ad plans by these companies have rattled the rest of the streaming world, Roku is wearing its poker face. During a media briefing ahead of Roku’s earnings call with investors on Thursday, Scott Rosenberg, senior VP and general manager of Roku’s platform business, characterized Netflix’s recently teased plans for an ad tier as “an exciting development.”
“Advertising lowers the barrier to entry for consumers, helps retain consumers who might be price sensitive. So the availability of yet more ad-supported services, we view to be a net good for the ecosystem,” Rosenberg said. He added that Roku has also “played a pretty important role in enabling—both through marketing distribution and ad tech—AVOD services to succeed and flourish in the Roku ecosystem.”