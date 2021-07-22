Special Report: The Olympics

Microsoft Teams campaign takes would-be travelers to Tokyo

Spots from McCann to run during Olympics opening ceremony
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on July 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Olympic anthem gets a refresh for TikTok in new Comcast campaign
Credit:
Microsoft

All throughout the pandemic, Microsoft showcased how its Teams virtual meeting platform helped colleagues continue to collaborate in the new normal of lockdown. Now, in a new campaign set to run during the Olympics opening ceremony, the brand is helping would-be Tokyo travelers experience the wonders of the city.

See all of Ad Age's news coverage of the Tokyo Olympics here.

The effort, created out of McCann New York, gathers together individuals from around the world who were forced to cancel their flights and travel plans to Tokyo, and, with the help of five local guides, introduces them to famous landmarks and traditional experiences (Yoyogi Park, an ikebana lesson), as well as off-the-beaten-path experiences such as a cat cafe and an izakaya neighborhood pub. 

“When the world couldn’t go to Tokyo, Teams brought Tokyo to them,” reads copy on the ad. 

To create the campaign, McCann conducted two different casting searches, one for the visitors and another for the hosts. For visitors, the agency pinpointed people who had already made big plans to go to Tokyo for the Olympics.

“Many had purchased tickets and made reservations and the whole thing,” says McCann North America Co-CCO Sean Bryan. “We talked to them about what they had been looking forward to experiencing in Tokyo, and [about] what they had planned to do. It was bittersweet, and it also informed what we did with our hosts.”

For the latter, McCann looked for enthusiastic locals with insight on off-the-beaten-path experiences in the city. 

Microsoft, not an official Olympics sponsor,  is the latest big marketer to communicate how technology can bring the world to Tokyo under this year’s unusual circumstances. Samsung, which is an official partner of the Games, debuted a campaign from The Community showing how its various devices can immerse viewers in the games and bring Olympics athletes closer to their loved ones. 

 

Related Article
Microsoft's Kathleen Hall on the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year honor and the power of a good idea
Ann-Christine Diaz
Cannes Lions names Microsoft its 2021 Creative Marketer of the Year
Ann-Christine Diaz
Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)
Ann-Christine Diaz

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Olympic anthem gets a refresh for TikTok in new Comcast campaign

Olympic anthem gets a refresh for TikTok in new Comcast campaign

NBC chases Olympics gold in Tokyo despite lack of fans, missing athletes

NBC chases Olympics gold in Tokyo despite lack of fans, missing athletes
Facebook campaign from Droga5 spotlights skateboarding ahead of Olympics debut

Facebook campaign from Droga5 spotlights skateboarding ahead of Olympics debut
Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising

Everything you need to know about Olympics advertising
Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)

Samsung Olympics ad immerses you in the thrill of the games (even if you can't be there)
100-year-old Olympics champion stars in IOC's Opening Ceremony ad

100-year-old Olympics champion stars in IOC's Opening Ceremony ad
Tokyo Olympics to ban spectators in city as virus resurges

Tokyo Olympics to ban spectators in city as virus resurges
Comcast bets on its secret weapon in the streaming wars: the Olympics

Comcast bets on its secret weapon in the streaming wars: the Olympics