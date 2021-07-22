Microsoft Teams campaign takes would-be travelers to Tokyo
All throughout the pandemic, Microsoft showcased how its Teams virtual meeting platform helped colleagues continue to collaborate in the new normal of lockdown. Now, in a new campaign set to run during the Olympics opening ceremony, the brand is helping would-be Tokyo travelers experience the wonders of the city.
The effort, created out of McCann New York, gathers together individuals from around the world who were forced to cancel their flights and travel plans to Tokyo, and, with the help of five local guides, introduces them to famous landmarks and traditional experiences (Yoyogi Park, an ikebana lesson), as well as off-the-beaten-path experiences such as a cat cafe and an izakaya neighborhood pub.
“When the world couldn’t go to Tokyo, Teams brought Tokyo to them,” reads copy on the ad.
To create the campaign, McCann conducted two different casting searches, one for the visitors and another for the hosts. For visitors, the agency pinpointed people who had already made big plans to go to Tokyo for the Olympics.
“Many had purchased tickets and made reservations and the whole thing,” says McCann North America Co-CCO Sean Bryan. “We talked to them about what they had been looking forward to experiencing in Tokyo, and [about] what they had planned to do. It was bittersweet, and it also informed what we did with our hosts.”
For the latter, McCann looked for enthusiastic locals with insight on off-the-beaten-path experiences in the city.
Microsoft, not an official Olympics sponsor, is the latest big marketer to communicate how technology can bring the world to Tokyo under this year’s unusual circumstances. Samsung, which is an official partner of the Games, debuted a campaign from The Community showing how its various devices can immerse viewers in the games and bring Olympics athletes closer to their loved ones.