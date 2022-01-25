GOP lawmakers press NBC to address human rights in Olympics coverage

Two top Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are pressing NBC executives about how they will use the company’s coverage of next month’s Olympic games in Beijing to highlight China’s human rights abuses.

In a letter to Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal’s CEO, and Gary Zenkel, the company’s president of Olympics and business, the lawmakers also are requesting answers to a series of questions about possible influence of the Chinese Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee on the network’s winter Olympics coverage.

“Given China’s history of censorship and government control, and the fact that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stands to benefit financially from NBCUniversal’s coverage of the games, we are concerned about the extent of influence the CCP may have over NBCUniversal’s coverage of the games,” they wrote.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.

The letter, signed by Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the top Republican on the full committee, and Representative Robert Latta, the ranking Republican on a subcommittee that governs issues affecting the media industry, is the latest effort by U.S. lawmakers to use the Olympics to raise concerns about China’s human rights record.

A spokeswoman for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. In a video presentation with reporters last week, Molly Solomon, executive producer of NBC’s Olympics broadcast, said the network understands “that there are some difficult issues regarding the host nation.”