Why d-to-c sneaker brand GREATS is moving into new channels

When Ryan Babenzien founded high-end sneaker line GREATS in Brooklyn six years ago, he went all digital. Babenzien used Instagram to market the shoes, and GREATS' own website to sell them directly to consumers in a native ecommerce model popular with startups eager to eliminate the middleman from the supply chain and offer lower prices. Yet as the brand has found its footing, that's changed, Babenzien says.

"Modern brands today are digitally native—meaning they're mostly digital but they have a footprint in both retail and maybe even in some wholesale," he says.

Now, GREATS sells online and in brick-and-mortar. The company opened its own store in New York last year, and also now sells at Nordstrom. While GREATS still advertises on Instagram, a key discovery platform to attract GREATS' target millennial consumer, the brand also advertises in a variety of other channels, including out-of-home and podcasts.

"We don't do as much of one channel as we do diversify," Babenzien says, adding that at some point traditional TV may be a valuable avenue as well.

Take a look at the video above as we talk to Babenzien about this and more at Shoptalk 2019.