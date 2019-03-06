Established underwear brand explores new partnerships

Unlike many of the brands at Shoptalk 2019, Cosabella has been around for a long time—more than three decades. The high-end lingerie company, which sells via its own website and through other stores such as Macy's, is nevertheless challenged with attracting new consumers and remaining relevant at a time when many digital competitors are rising up in the underwear space. To that end, the brand recently partnered with plus-size retailer Eloquii as well as sustainable fashion company Reformation.

"We're in a world of collaborations and humanity," Guido Campello, the CEO and creative director of 36-year-old Cosabella, tells Ad Age at Shoptalk 2019. "One of the fastest and easiest and great things to do is to partner." Shopper feedback on the collaborations, he says, has been tremendous.

Campello notes that Cosabella is also tapping into new marketing channels, specifically direct mail, an avenue many retailers have abandoned in favor of digital.

In addition, the company is exploring additional web eperiences beyond Cosabella.com in order to cater to different types of customers. For example, last year, the brand debuted a line aimed at tweens, Bella by Cosabella. The company is also personalizing new web formats for its maternity and bridal collections.

"Seeing your brand in multiple sites, and being able to give the customer a very personalized interaction, especially when it's a familial brand like Cosabella," says Campello. "You need to be able to do that kind of shift."