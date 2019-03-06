Flower startup the Bouqs Co. touts sustainability

Like many brands today, flower company the Bouqs Co. is touting a marketing message of sustainability. Unlike some companies that just pay lip service to the trend, however, the Bouq's message is built into the foundation of the brand.

The California-based e-commerce flower seller has a direct relationship with 140 farmers around the world, and those farmers recycle rainwater, reduce waste and use the most organic growing methods possible, according to John Tabis, who founded the Bouqs seven years ago.

"Messaging around sustainability and responsibility in farming is everywhere in our experience," Tabis tells Ad Age at Shoptalk 2019. On the Bouqs' site, shoppers can watch mini-documentaries that delve into the details around each farm before they select a bouquet.

The sustainability message has also proved fruitful for the Bouqs in attracting larger brand partnerships with companies such as Fandango and AT&T, Tabis says.

As it grows its own brand, the Bouqs is adding new features to its website to enhance the experience for shoppers—and to foster elationships. The company recently debuted a new scheduling tool that will remind consumers of important dates, like holidays, anniversaries and birthdays, and even automatically deliver flowers for those occasions.

"We're adding value beyond just the purchase and I think that's a big part of the future of e-commerce," says Tabis.