Why in-house works for menswear brand Mizzen & Main

In its seven-year existence, Mizzen & Main has grown quite a bit—but the menswear brand is still relying on its in-house marketing team rather than employing external agencies. The strategy is common to new direct-to-consumer startups for its financial benefits but also because it gives the retailer more control.

"When it comes to the creativity, telling that story and executing it, no one is going to do it better than us," says Kevin Lavelle, founder and CEO of Dallas-based Mizzen & Main. Lavelle, speaking at Shoptalk 2019, says that the internal team is constantly evolving in number, but right now hovers around half-a-dozen staffers.

Mizzen & Main, which applies performance-based fabrics to dress shirts to prevent them from becoming sweaty or wrinkled, is expanding its marketing strategy into new mediums. The company debuted its first two TV spots last year—one starred golfer Phil Mickelson.

At the same time, Mizzen & Main is growing into retail channels beyond its own site. The company now sells at Nordstrom and at its own two brick-and-mortar stores; the company also started selling on Amazon last year.

"There are always opportunities to explore and do things a little bit differently," says Lavelle.

"Young brands like us and scrappy startups have a chance to attack things in a different way."

Hear more about the brand's strategy in the Shoptalk 2019 video above.