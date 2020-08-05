Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

In 30th straight year of growth, Schafer Condon Carter took fans out to the ballpark with 'Scents of Wrigley'

Small Agency of the Year, 76-150, Silver: Schafer Condon Carter
Published on August 05, 2020.
Last season, Schafer Condon Carter broke through with “Scents of Wrigley" for the Chicago Cubs.

Credit: Schafer Condon Carter

As iconic as they are, the Chicago Cubs don’t always sell themselves—the team needs a little marketing boost. Of late, that has been provided by Schafer Condon Carter, whose eye-catching campaigns for the ball club are helping spur ticket sales—at least back when fans actually could go to games. 

Last season the Chicago-based agency broke through with “Scents of Wrigley.” The cologne, featuring smells of beer, ivy and hot dogs, started out as a prank, but then SCC actually made it. Soon, Opening Day sold out after ticket sales had lagged. 

The agency also hit it out of the park for First Midwest Bank with a campaign that successfully introduced its services to the Chicago market with ads that featured business owners on the cusp of gaining momentum. For SCC, the momentum is already here: the shop just posted its 30th straight year of growth.

—E.J. Schultz

