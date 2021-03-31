Ad Age announces judges for the 2021 Small Agency Awards
It's been a trying year for the industry. Agencies battled Zoom fatigue, remote pitching and the blurring of lines between work and life. But, if anything, it's also proved the value and staying power of independent shops—the agility needed to move quickly, deliver great creative that drives business results, and build inclusive teams that offer diverse points of view.
Ad Age is celebrating the tiny, but mighty, agencies with the Small Agency Awards, which this year includes an outside jury of agency peers to evaluate submissions in the following categories: Campaign of the Year: Digital; Campaign of the Year: B-to-B; Campaign of the Year: Pro Bono; Campaign of the Year: Integrated; Campaign of the Year: Experiential; and Campaign of the Year: Media.
Judges include:
Samira Ansari, executive creative director, FCB New York
Jason Campbell, executive creative director, Translation LLC
Karen Costello, chief creative officer, Deutsch LA
Sherina Florence, group creative director, 72andSunny
Mark Gross, co-founder and co-chief creative officer, Highdive Advertising
Greg Hahn, chief creative officer and co-founder, [email protected] Fixed Address
Jan Jacobs, co-founder and chief creative officer, Johannes Leonardo
Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer and partner, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Fred Raillard, co-founder and CEO, Fred & Farid
Elisa Silva, partner and managing director, 3Headed Monster
Kash Sree, executive creative director, The Community
Gary Williams Jr., co-founder and chief creative officer, Creative Theory Agency
Submissions for the 2021 Ad Age Small Agency Awards close April 27 and entry forms can be found here. A panel of Ad Age editors will judge the Agency of the Year and regional honorees. Winners will be announced at the virtual Ad Age Small Agency Conference & Awards, Aug. 2 to Aug. 4. Tickets for the conference will go on sale soon.