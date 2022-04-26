Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Ad Age Small Agency Award judges announced—last call for entries

Deadline for submissions is April 27
Published on April 26, 2022.
Deadline alert: Ad Age Small Agency Awards entries are due Wednesday

From left: Aaron Walton, Justine Armour, Rupal Parekh, Kevin Mulroy, Walt Geer, Matt Creamer, Dan Lucey, Chris Witherspoon, Trish Adams, Alvar Sunol

Credit: Ad Age

Tomorrow is the deadline to enter Ad Age's Small Agency Awards, the only award show of its kind to celebrate independent agencies of 150 employees and under. Today, we are announcing our panel of judges for the awards, which include some of the best-known names and agencies in the business.

Enter the 2022 Small Agency Awards before the April 27 deadline at AdAge.com/SmallAgencyAwards.

This year's panel includes: Trish Adams, president of Opinionated, based in Portland, Oregon; Justine Armour, chief creative officer, Grey New York; Matt Creamer, creative director, Redwood BBDO; Walter T. Geer III, chief experience and design officer, VMLY&R Health; Dan Lucey, chief creative officer, Havas New York and Annex 88; Kevin Mulroy, partner and executive creative director, Mischief; Alvar Suñol, co-president and chief creative officer, Alma; Rupal Parkeh, partner, Work & Co; Jean Freeman, principal and CEO, Zambezi and Aaron Walton, CEO and co-founder of Walton Issacson. 

"We are thrilled to have signed on such an esteemed jury for this year's awards," said Judann Pollack, executive editor of Ad Age. "With the world climbing out of the pandemic, this year's work should prove to be particularly exciting and creative, and we look forward to seeing the best the industry's small agencies have to offer."

The team of outside judges will look at work created by small shops in categories including integrated, b-to-b, pro bono and more. Ad Age's inside judges and editorial team will be looking for small shops that survived and thrived despite challenges that resulted from working remotely, production restrictions, client uncertainties and more. They will be seeking agencies that broke creative boundaries, motivated employees, earned new clients and persevered financially, as well as shops that have found new ways to adapt and grow in changing world of media and marketing. 

New this year are categories honoring the people behind the work and the agency's success. This includes Creative of the Year, Account Director of the Year, Media Planner of the Year and Strategic Planner of the Year as well as Purpose-Led Agency of the Year.

The deadline to enter this year's awards is tomorrow April 27, 2022 at 5 p.m. Click here to apply.

For a look at last year's winners, go to AdAge.com/SmallAgencyAwards2021.

Winners of this year's Small Agency Awards will be honored both in Ad Age's print and online editions in July.  An awards ceremony to honor the winners will be also held at Ad Age's Small Agency Conference, which will be in person this year, July 26-27 in Chicago. Stay tuned for more details on tickets for this year's conference. 

 

 

 

 

 

