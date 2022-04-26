Ad Age Small Agency Award judges announced—last call for entries

Tomorrow is the deadline to enter Ad Age's Small Agency Awards, the only award show of its kind to celebrate independent agencies of 150 employees and under. Today, we are announcing our panel of judges for the awards, which include some of the best-known names and agencies in the business.

Enter the 2022 Small Agency Awards before the April 27 deadline at AdAge.com/SmallAgencyAwards.

This year's panel includes: Trish Adams, president of Opinionated, based in Portland, Oregon; Justine Armour, chief creative officer, Grey New York; Matt Creamer, creative director, Redwood BBDO; Walter T. Geer III, chief experience and design officer, VMLY&R Health; Dan Lucey, chief creative officer, Havas New York and Annex 88; Kevin Mulroy, partner and executive creative director, Mischief; Alvar Suñol, co-president and chief creative officer, Alma; Rupal Parkeh, partner, Work & Co; Jean Freeman, principal and CEO, Zambezi and Aaron Walton, CEO and co-founder of Walton Issacson.

"We are thrilled to have signed on such an esteemed jury for this year's awards," said Judann Pollack, executive editor of Ad Age. "With the world climbing out of the pandemic, this year's work should prove to be particularly exciting and creative, and we look forward to seeing the best the industry's small agencies have to offer."

The team of outside judges will look at work created by small shops in categories including integrated, b-to-b, pro bono and more. Ad Age's inside judges and editorial team will be looking for small shops that survived and thrived despite challenges that resulted from working remotely, production restrictions, client uncertainties and more. They will be seeking agencies that broke creative boundaries, motivated employees, earned new clients and persevered financially, as well as shops that have found new ways to adapt and grow in changing world of media and marketing.