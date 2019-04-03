Ad Age Small Agency Awards judges announced

Ad Age Small Agency Awards judges

In honor of the tenth anniversary of the Ad Age Small Agency Awards, this year's contest will be judged by a panel that includes the top winners over the last decade.

A who's who of small agency founders, creatives and executives form the jury for the 2019 Small Agency Awards, which honor shops with 150 or fewer employees. The outside panel of jurors will be charged with evaluating work in the following categories: Campaign of the Year: Digital; Campaign of the Year: B-to-B; Campaign of the Year: Pro Bono; Campaign of the Year: Integrated and, new this year, Campaign of the Year: Experiential.

"We are delighted to have this panel of excellent judges, many of which have supported our Small Agency conference for each of the last 10 years," says Judann Pollack, Ad Age executive editor. "That proves their dedication to the business, their peers and their craft."

In addition to Marc Brownstein, president and CEO, Brownstein Group, Philadelphia and Sharon Napier, CEO, Partners & Napier, New York, who keynoted the first conference in 2009, all 10 Agency of the Year winners are participating. They are, in order of the year they triumphed:

Michael Stich, chief business officer, VMLY&R, Cincinnati (its predecessor, Rockfish Interactive, topped the 2009 awards)

P.J. Pereira, creative chairman, Pereira & O'Dell, Sausilito, California (2010)

Leeann Leahy, CEO, the Via Agency, Portland, Maine (2011)

David Baldwin, CEO, Baldwin&, Raleigh, N.C. (2012)

Greg Andersen, CEO, Bailey Lauerman, Omaha, Nebraska (2013)

John Matejczyk, chief creative officer, M/H VCCP, San Francisco (2014)

Matt Reinhard, chief creative officer, O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul, Chicago (2015)

Zak Mroueh, founder, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto (2016)

Terri Meyer, CEO, Terri & Sandy, New York (2017)

Matt Curry, chief creative officer, BSSP, Sausilito, California (2018)

Submissions for the Ad Age Small Agency Awards close end April 30 and entry forms can be found here. A panel of Ad Age editors will judge the Agency of the Year and regional honorees. Winners will be announced at Ad Age's Small Agency conference July 30 and 31 in New Orleans. Tickets for the conference will go on sale soon.