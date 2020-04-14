Ad Age Small Agency Awards deadline extended
Ad Age is extending the deadline for the 2020 Small Agency Awards, the premier showcase for independent agencies with 175 or fewer employees.
The deadline for entries will now be May 7 in order to accommodate business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Given this disruption, we are also changing the judging process this year and will put less emphasis on revenue figures due to the current economic headwinds.
Entries will still require revenue figures. However, due to this year's extraordinary circumstances, no entry will be penalized for showing a loss. We recognize that this is a tough time to win new business, so applicants showing a dent in their financial column will not be ruled out for an award. What counts, as always, is an agency's creative product, strategic thinking, and outcomes for clients.
To see last year's winners, click here. To apply for this year's contest, go here.
Winners will be celebrated in the print and online editions of Ad Age and at the The Small Agency Conference & Awards currently scheduled to take place July 21-22 in Portland, Oregon. We will provide updates should that change.