Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Ad Age Small Agency Awards deadline is on Tuesday

Entries are due April 27
Published on April 23, 2021.
Ad Age announces judges for the 2021 Small Agency Awards

Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m. EDT is the deadline for the 2021 Small Agency Awards, the premier showcase for independent agencies with 150 or fewer employees.

We're looking for agencies that survived and thrived amid the turmoil of 2020. We want to hear the stories of indie shops that found ways to pivot in the pandemic, double down on business or simply overcome headwinds such as layoffs and client cutbacks.

These awards, however, don't just honor business results; what counts, as always, is an agency's creative product and strategic thinking that actively build clients' businesses. And perhaps this year, more than ever, we'll be looking at those that offer a strong culture and a diverse voice and point of view.

This year, the external panel of judges includes Fred Raillard, co-founder and CEO of Fred & Farid; Gary Williams Jr., co-founder and chief creative officer of Creative Theory Agency; Elisa Silva, partner and managing director at 3Headed Monster; Jan Jacobs, co-founder and chief creative officer of Johannes Leonardo; and Karen Costello, chief creative officer at Deutsch LA.

Does your small agency have what it takes? To see last year's winners, click here. To apply for this year's contest, go here. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m. EDT.

All finalists will be notified in June.

