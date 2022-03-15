Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Ad Age Small Agency Awards submissions due by April 27

New categories have been added this year, recognizing the people within agencies that make the work work
Published on March 15, 2022.
Submissions now open for Ad Age's Small Agency Awards

There are only a few weeks left to enter the Ad Age Small Agency Awards, the only industry awards show honoring the small agency community.

We're looking for shops of up to 150 people that have succeeded and grown despite—or perhaps because of—challenges that resulted from working remotely, production restrictions, client uncertainties and more. We're looking for agencies that broke creative boundaries, motivated employees, earned new clients and grew financially, as well as shops that have found new ways of attracting, retaining and motivating talent. 

And new this year, we are also seeking to celebrate the people behind your small agency's success: Creative of the Year, Account Director of the Year, Media Planner of the Year and Strategic Planner of the Year as well as Purpose-Led Agency of the Year. The deadline to enter this year's awards is April 27, 2022; click here to apply.

Introducing the 2021 Ad Age Small Agency Award Winners
Judann Pollack
The 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List Awards Winners

For a look at last year's winners, go to AdAge.com/SmallAgencyAwards2021.

Winners of this year's Small Agency Awards will be honored both in Ad Age's print and online editions in July.  An awards ceremony to honor the winners will be also held at Ad Age's Small Agency Conference, a must-see event for small agencies with peer-to-peer sharing. The conference will be back in-person this year! Mark your calendars for July 26-27 in Chicago. 

