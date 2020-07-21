Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Ad Age Small Agency Conference full agenda announced

Three-day event and awards show will feature more than 30 speakers and business-building workshops
Published on July 21, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Secrets of the speakers: Little-known facts about Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference participants

Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference & Awards is going virtual this year and will kick off on August 3. The three-day event is composed of workshops, panels, firesides, keynotes and an awards show, all dedicated to the needs to independent shops with fewer than 150 employees, giving them actionable advice that they can take back to their shops to build business.

More than 30 speakers will participate in this year's event, which will explore real-world issues faced by this group, taking on subjects like to get paid fairly (and on time); how to draw in new clients; what small shops can do to diversify their ranks and fight racial injustice; the prospects for drawing in new talent; the state of the economy; and what the upcoming election might mean for the ad business. For the full agenda, click here. 

In addition, we’ll have case studies of work that sells, along with inspirational speakers including  former BBDO exec Greg Hahn, who in a vote of confidence for small shops, is opening a New York office for No Fixed Address; and Jeff Goodby, a Lion of St. Mark and co-founder of Goodby, Silverstein & Partners. Gerry Graf will also take the stage to talk about why he ended up closing his celebrated shop.

There will also be plenty of best-practice sharing from small agency owners and execs, including Mira Kaddoura, founder and executive creative director, Red & Co., Keith Cartwright, founder of Cartwright; Mark Fitzloff, founder of Opinionated; Chris Witherspoon, president and chief growth officer of DNA;  Sandy Greenberg, co-founder of Terri & Sandy, and many more.

The event will begin with intimate workshops conducted by Nathan Young, president of 600&Rising; Sunday Dinner’s Lindsey Slaby on formulating your go-to-market strategy and Dan Jeffries, founder of Jeffries Consulting, who will discuss best practices for working with procurement. We’ll also be joined by clients including Ricky Engelberg, CMO of Vistaprint; Jeff Cha, VP of marketing at Maserati North America and Matt Lumb, brand director at Procter & Gamble. As part of the program, certain agencies will also be given an opportunity to do an Elevator Pitch for a chance to work with P&G, one of the country’s largest advertisers.

The event will be capped off with the highly anticipated Small Agency Awards, which recognizes the hottest shops in the country, with a virtual awards ceremony.

For tickets and to learn more about the Small Agency Conference & Awards, click here.

 

 

 

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Secrets of the speakers: Little-known facts about Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference participants

Secrets of the speakers: Little-known facts about Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference participants

Small agencies: Here's your chance to pitch P&G

Small agencies: Here's your chance to pitch P&G
Opinion: Let's create Small (Ad) Business Monday

Opinion: Let's create Small (Ad) Business Monday
This small agency lost a big client and came out strong: Living on the Edge

This small agency lost a big client and came out strong: Living on the Edge
This small agency did an about-face on a product launch in record time: Living on the Edge

This small agency did an about-face on a product launch in record time: Living on the Edge
It's time for the ad industry to bust out of its bubble and heal: Living on the Edge

It's time for the ad industry to bust out of its bubble and heal: Living on the Edge
This small agency took a big chance, failed—and was the better for it: Living on the Edge

This small agency took a big chance, failed—and was the better for it: Living on the Edge

Connelly Partners took a hard look at itself—and didn't like what it saw: Living on the Edge

Connelly Partners took a hard look at itself—and didn't like what it saw: Living on the Edge