Color Creative offers great benefits, a money match for motorcycles—and free weed
Come for the creativity, stay for the perks. At Color Creative, employees get a wealth of benefits to choose from in an inspiring setting, and it’s clear the agency cares about them. At the shop, employees get 401K matching, health insurance with 90% of premiums covered and 12 paid weeks of parental leave. Employees also see their PTO time increase to 120 hours after their first year of employment; in addition, they receive a monthly $40 phone allowance, a $350 monthly gym allowance and free public transit reimbursement.
Color Creative’s offbeat roots—the group first began as indie filmmakers in 2016—is still evident even as the agency has grown to more than 60 people in two offices in Seattle and Los Angeles. The Seattle office, the agency’s “clubhouse,” is filled with eccentric design and employees are encouraged to participate in captivating activities to fuel creativity. The clubhouse is decked out with taxidermy, vintage items and wood paneling. Employees can rock out downstairs in The Garage, a Guitar Center where you won’t get kicked out for shredding too long, or attend charity bingo nights, ski trips, do some pro bono work and even grab some free office weed at a cannabis bar.
And if you happen to be into motorcycles, there’s no better ad agency. Color Creative will cover PTO and class fees for employees looking to get their Washington motorcycle license as well as match up to $1,500 on a motorcycle-related purchase. Another option is a $1,500 match on a Chevy El Camino purchase. And even though the pandemic halted office fun, the agency found a way to keep agency morale up with weekly DoorDash money, digital happy hours, drive-in movies and a hybrid work environment. We also hear they throw a wicked Halloween party.
"Being at Color is like slipping into an alternate universe where I get to spend my days being creative in a cool space with fun people and leaders who legitimately, honestly care. The fact that it pays my mortgage is kinda just a bonus," says one staffer.