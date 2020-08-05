Cummins&Partners exceeded fundraising goal for Australian fire relief with 'Koalas of NYC' Pro Bono campaign
The world watched in horror when record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought sparked an outbreak of devastating bushfires across Australia late last year. Social media exploded with videos of volunteers aiding exhausted wildlife including kangaroos and koalas desperate for water.
From its base in New York, agency Cummins&Partners says it couldn’t turn a blind eye, especially since it was founded in Australia and more than 50 percent of its employee base hails from the country. The agency rallied around an initiative, “Koalas of NYC,” to raise money for the Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity.
Cummins&Partners encouraged New Yorkers to donate to the cause by placing life-sized plush koalas in high-traffic locations throughout the city, bringing the furry Australian creatures visibility at home. The koalas carried messages raising awareness of the 1 billion real animals affected by the fires, as well as a social handle urging people to share the message on their social media channels.
The campaign garnered support from celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Katie Holmes, attention in more than 150 news outlets and inspired fundraising events worldwide. More importantly, it drew in donations that exceeded the campaign’s goals by 400 percent.
—Lindsay Rittenhouse