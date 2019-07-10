David Droga to headline Ad Age's Small Agency Conference
Ad Age's tenth annual Small Agency Conference, to be held in New Orleans July 30-31, will be keynoted by Droga5 founder David Droga.
The two-day anniversary event features speakers, panels and tactical sessions geared specifically toward the the business of running an agency with fewer than 150 employees. It will be capped by Ad Age's Small Agency Awards, which celebrate the best small shops have to offer.
Droga, a much-decorated creative who grew his shop from a two-person operation at his dining room table into a global creative powerhouse recently acquired by Accenture Interactive, will offer a candid discussion of the milestones, challenges, lessons, regrets and successes he experienced growing an agency from scratch and what he hopes comes next.
The first day of the conference will be a 4A's Management Practitioner's Forum dedicated to the topic of pricing and procurement and a workshop on credentials capabilities led by Sunday Dinner founder Lindsey Slaby.
Slaby will also speak on the conference's second day on the topic of "What your client isn't telling you," which will incorporate best practices for successful client pitches and relationships. Other sessions that day will include topics on how to "play nice" with other agencies while collaborating on a single account; how to build a durable agency; and the state of independent shops. We'll also talk about how small agencies have fared since our first conference a decade ago in a fireside chat with Pereira & O'Dell founder PJ Pereira.
Speakers at the conference include small agency owners and creatives such as Madonna Badger, co-founder of Badger & Winters; Shannon Simpson Jones, co-founder of Verb and Tom O'Keefe, co-founder of OKRP. In addition, we'll hear from clients including Pete Carter, group director of brand building and communications at Procter & Gamble and Ross Ionta, director of finance and creative operations for AB InBev in-house agency DraftLine.
There will also be sessions on how to discover unconscious bias at your agency and a very personal story about the importance of maintaining your employees' mental health from Via Agency CEO Leeann Leahy.
