With new account wins and revenue growth, Opinionated continues its winning streak
Opinionated's winning streak hasn't stopped since it nabbed the 2018 Gold honor among agencies with 1-10 employees, even in the midst of a pandemic. In 2019 the agency created a mesmerizing multimedia diorama recounting Adidas Originals’ storied pop culture history—the brand’s most-viewed video on its social channels—as well as a cheeky campaign for local brew Deschutes that positioned it as the beer of choice in a land dominated by cannabis.
In February, Opinionated delivered its first major push as Seventh Generation’s agency of record, after the brand announced last spring that duties would shift from 72andSunny. Immediately following President Trump’s State of the Union Speech, the agency resurrected another presidential address. In a stirring black-and-white spot, FDR’s 1943 World War II-era State of the Union served as the backdrop to scenes of modern day environmental activists, asking, “What if we were meant to be the next greatest generation?” The brand wanted to bring the future of the planet to the forefront following a monologue that likely would, at the most, give it only a passing reference.
Though the coronavirus has hampered the agency’s growth plans a bit, so far, Opinionated has successfully weathered the storm, with new account wins including California Pizza Kitchen, Backcountry.com and Venmo, and 2020 projected revenue of $11.5 million, up from $9.87 million in 2019.
—Ann-Christine Diaz