Special Report: Small Agency Conference and Awards

Quantasy + Associates sees revenue jump more than 30%

Small Agency of the Year, West, Gold: Quantasy + Associates
By Jessica Wohl. Published on August 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
The Bait Shoppe's 'Da Vinci of Debt' masterpiece brought aid to Natural Light's most important consumers
Credit: Quantasy

Quantasy + Associates is proving it has the answers to questions posed by its clients. Expertise in creative, entertainment and tech allows the Los Angeles agency to handle everything from developing apps to creating livestream platforms. Staffers aren’t expected to have a traditional ad background. The team includes a children’s book author, a seminary graduate, a coffee roaster, a Grammy winner, spoken word artists, sitcom writers and others whose different backgrounds add to the mix.

 

 

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency Award winners here.

 

 

Quantasy, founded in 2011 by Will Campbell and Danillo Roque, acquired Muse Communications in 2019. Muse brought clients including Honda and Wells Fargo, adding to a Quantasy client list that included Google, Lionsgate, NBC, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson and Cardi B. Together, they’re helping clients more authentically connect with multicultural audiences. In 2020, revenue jumped more than 30%.

The agency does a broad range of work. When in-person events were called off due to COVID-19, Q+A was behind the technology, branded pages, e-commerce platforms, watch parties and music stages for the AfroPunk festival’s virtual event, which drew 262,000 attendees who could visit nine online destinations. For Wells Fargo, it developed a campaign promoting a $1 million scholarship fund, including everything from social media posts to content for websites to ATMs and newsletters. More than 5,000 students applied.

And leading up to the 2021 Super Bowl, Q+A helped Amazon engage fans eager to see its commercial featuring Michael B. Jordan as the “body” of Alexa. The agency enlisted Hart to humorously question Jordan’s selection on social media, including Instagram videos in which Hart declared himself the better choice.

See all of Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency Award winners here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica Wohl is a senior reporter for Ad Age, covering the food and restaurant industries for Ad Age. She also hosts the Marketer’s Brief podcast and Creativity Top 5 Live. Jessica also leads the editorial team’s annual Ad Age Leading Women awards and programming. Jessica previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and Reuters.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Award-winning work for Beats by Dre pushes Translation to the top during the pandemic

Award-winning work for Beats by Dre pushes Translation to the top during the pandemic
The Bait Shoppe goes big on quarantine scavenger hunt and student debt sculpture

The Bait Shoppe goes big on quarantine scavenger hunt and student debt sculpture
O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul mixes soul with whiskey and bananas

O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul mixes soul with whiskey and bananas
DNA posted its most profitable year ever while churning out smart creative

DNA posted its most profitable year ever while churning out smart creative
Zulu Alpha Kilo helped HomeEquity Bank identify scammers—with the aid of a scammer

Zulu Alpha Kilo helped HomeEquity Bank identify scammers—with the aid of a scammer
Erich & Kallman racks up accounts and is poised for growth this year

Erich & Kallman racks up accounts and is poised for growth this year
DCX Growth Accelerator unmasks internet trolls for OpenWeb

DCX Growth Accelerator unmasks internet trolls for OpenWeb
How Opinionated bottled the experience of shopping at Powell's Books

How Opinionated bottled the experience of shopping at Powell's Books