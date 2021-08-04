Quantasy + Associates sees revenue jump more than 30%
Quantasy + Associates is proving it has the answers to questions posed by its clients. Expertise in creative, entertainment and tech allows the Los Angeles agency to handle everything from developing apps to creating livestream platforms. Staffers aren’t expected to have a traditional ad background. The team includes a children’s book author, a seminary graduate, a coffee roaster, a Grammy winner, spoken word artists, sitcom writers and others whose different backgrounds add to the mix.
See all of Ad Age's 2021 Small Agency Award winners here.
Quantasy, founded in 2011 by Will Campbell and Danillo Roque, acquired Muse Communications in 2019. Muse brought clients including Honda and Wells Fargo, adding to a Quantasy client list that included Google, Lionsgate, NBC, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson and Cardi B. Together, they’re helping clients more authentically connect with multicultural audiences. In 2020, revenue jumped more than 30%.
The agency does a broad range of work. When in-person events were called off due to COVID-19, Q+A was behind the technology, branded pages, e-commerce platforms, watch parties and music stages for the AfroPunk festival’s virtual event, which drew 262,000 attendees who could visit nine online destinations. For Wells Fargo, it developed a campaign promoting a $1 million scholarship fund, including everything from social media posts to content for websites to ATMs and newsletters. More than 5,000 students applied.
And leading up to the 2021 Super Bowl, Q+A helped Amazon engage fans eager to see its commercial featuring Michael B. Jordan as the “body” of Alexa. The agency enlisted Hart to humorously question Jordan’s selection on social media, including Instagram videos in which Hart declared himself the better choice.