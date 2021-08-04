Tech and Soul's bold ideas for Dove and others lead to big wins in Brazil
For Sao Paulo-based agency Tech and Soul, our small international agency of the year in 2020, it’s all in the name: combining rigorous skill in technology, data, information and strategy with human empathy, passion, dedication and creativity. In its entry, Tech and Soul writes, “We don’t provide our client with the best answers at the beginning of the job. We ask them the best questions ... then start to create a solution.”
During 2020, the four-year-old agency landed six major clients, including Mitsubishi, Dove and Mastercard, and doubled revenue from 2019. This year, Tech and Soul anticipates to up that number again by 150% despite an especially grueling economic recession in Brazil.
For Dove Brazil, Tech and Soul teamed with Museum of Art Sao Paulo to restore the skin of Brazilian women today and throughout history in “The Art of Self Care.” In tandem with the launch of a skincare line to empower women, the museum restored the cracked and wrinkled canvases of Brazilian masterworks, giving historic depictions of Brazilian women the same skin treatment. The campaign reached 55 million through its digital components, including influencer partnerships, and video content received over 10 million views. Dove more than tripled experienced sales in the market.
Tech and Soul also went all-in on a campaign for e-commerce site Tray, one of the largest in Brazil. The campaign was designed to help the more than 85% of small businesses in Brazil that don’t have access to, or the skills to develop, e-commerce, a critical asset during the pandemic. To make online selling accessible, the agency developed a page on Tray’s site where, after developing a market page, businesses could generate custom QR codes to stick on their physical store’s doors so that when they’re closed, customers can scan the code to shop online. The campaign led to a 92% increase in business on Tray.