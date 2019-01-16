AB InBev's big Super Bowl buy just got bigger

Welcome to the latest edition of Marketer's Brief, a quick take on marketing news, moves and trends from Ad Age's reporters and editors. Send tips/suggestions to [email protected]

Plenty of marketing execs are starting out the new year with new gigs. Check out our list of comings and goings at the end of this column, including how Target Chief Marketing Officer Rick Gomez is expanding his duties at the retail giant. But we begin with a little Super Bowl news.

Big game, big buy

Credit: Anheuser Busch

Anheuser-Busch InBev has tacked on another 15 seconds to its Super Bowl ad buy, bringing the brewer's total time to five-minutes, 45 seconds, across eight ads. The brewer also plans to run eight more brand plugs during the game, totaling five seconds each. While not traditional spots, a spokesman says the quick hits will include so-called billboards— an animated or static graphic on TV with brand copy/tagline—and "aerials," which are cuts in and out of the game, including some occuring during the game when there is a break in action. Add those in and the company will be consuming 6 minutes and 25 seconds of air time, which it says makes this its biggest Super Bowl ever.

AB InBev—which has long held exclusive alcohol ad rights for the game as a result of network negotiations— has not approached this level of saturation since 2010, when nine ads spanned five minutes, 30 seconds, according to Ad Age's Super Bowl archive. (We also included a tenth ad, for Budweiser, called "Payments," but the brewer informs us that one actually ran in pre-game, and we'll trust them on that.)

This year, AB is highlighting five brands: Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois and Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, including two line extensions—Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, which is made from organic grains; and Budweiser Copper Lager, a co-branded beer with Jim Beam. In 2010, just Bud, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra were featured, including Budweiser Select 55, a lower-calorie Budweiser line extension that debuted that year. The 2010 ad for Ultra starred Lance Armstrong (before his doping downfall). One of the Bud Light ads made use of auto-tune, which apparently was a popular marketing tactic back then (how soon we forget.) See that one below: