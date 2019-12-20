ADT will air Super Bowl commercial for second consecutive year
It was a busy year for ADT, and 2020 is shaping up to potentially be just as robust. The security company confirmed Friday that it plans to once again advertise in the Super Bowl in February, following its debut in the game in 2019. A spokesman declined to provide further details.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based brand has been working to establish itself as a protection company well-versed in smart security. Earlier this year, it rolled out a campaign “We Are What We Protect” that took protection beyond the home and into people’s passions. In the spring, ADT named McCann as its lead strategic and creative agency, following a review.
Chief Marketing Officer Jochen Koedijk, who joined ADT in 2018 from Chewy, wants consumers to know the company has a platform that can be integrated with popular smart home speakers such as Alexa and Google Home.
ADT’s Super Bowl spot in 2019 starred HGTV’s Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. It was not the only security company to advertise in the game, however. Competitor SimpliSafe also ran a spot during the event.