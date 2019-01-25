Amazon unveils celebrity beta-testing program for Super Bowl

While Amazon would not confirm it will air a Super Bowl commercial, on Friday it introduced a program that employs celebrities to beta test Alexa-enabled technologies.
The short videos include Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson and the Kelly Brothers. They will be testing technologies like sub-aquatic audio waveform resonance, interspecies language translation and voice-controlled body de-stressers.
Amazon says to tune in to the Big Game on Feb. 3 to see more "declassified" information.
This would be Amazon's fourth consecutive Super Bowl promoting the Alexa. Last year, Amazon aired an ad where Alexa loses her voice and is replaced by celebrities like Cardi B, Gordon Ramsey, Rebel Wilson and Sir Anthony Hopkins. It also included a cameo from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Amazon made its Super Bowl debut in 2016 with an ad promoting Alexa starring Alec Baldwin.