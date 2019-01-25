Amazon unveils celebrity beta-testing program for Super Bowl

While Amazon would not confirm it will air a Super Bowl commercial, on Friday it introduced a program that employs celebrities to beta test Alexa-enabled technologies.

The short videos include Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson and the Kelly Brothers. They will be testing technologies like sub-aquatic audio waveform resonance, interspecies language translation and voice-controlled body de-stressers.

Amazon says to tune in to the Big Game on Feb. 3 to see more "declassified" information.