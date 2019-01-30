Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl commercial hopes to be best in show

Avocados From Mexico riffs on dog shows in its fifth Super Bowl commercial, but the ones doing the tricks are the people, not the canines.

The produce marketer's "Top Dog" spot suggests what might happen if dogs put humans through the show circuit—as they follow commands to stay, shake and so on—all to win avocado-filled dishes.

The 30-second in-game version of the ad ends with a woman getting a penalty cone for rushing to the guacamole.

"I never thought it was going to be so easy," Andrés Ordóñez, chief creative officer, Energy BBDO, says of getting the actors who perform in the commercial to embrace their canine characteristics. "They would roll over, they would do every single trick."

The ad pulls together three common Super Bowl commercial concepts: humor, dogs and celebrity.

Kristin Chenoweth plays the celebrity commentator in the ad's 53rd Annual Human Canine Show.

A 60-second online version reveals which human wins the coveted prize: a guacamole-filled trophy. The extended cut also adds jokes such as the people prancing around the show ring and a man succeeding in the bonus challenge of rolling over his 401k.