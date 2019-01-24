Burger King teases its return to the Super Bowl with the King's ad shoot

Burger King is showing up for the Super Bowl for the first time since 2006.
The home of the Whopper announced its return to advertising's biggest night with a staged video of its spokescharacter the King seemingly preparing to shoot a commercial. The King is seen adjusting a microphone but, staying true to character, doesn't say anything in the 30-second teaser.
The chain's 45-second Super Bowl ad will feature the Whopper and run in the fourth quarter. Agencies on the project include David Miami, MullenLowe and Horizon.
Keeping with a theme of mystery leading up to its Super Bowl ad, Burger King is partnering with DoorDash on a Mystery Box promotion for DoorDash app orders of $10 or more. DoorDash is also waiving delivery fees on BK orders through Feb. 4.
The teaser was released after preliminary results released by BK's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, showed Burger King's sales rose 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter and 1.4 percent for all of 2018. The fourth quarter included the chain's 1-cent Whopper at McDonald's campaign.
Burger King's 2006 Super Bowl spot included "Whopperettes"—dancers dressed like food—and other theatrical elements. Burger King's prior Super Bowl commercials included "Ultimate Weapon" (starring Elisabeth Shue) in 1983, "Find Herb" in 1986, and "Used Cars" in 1995.