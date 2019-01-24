Burger King teases its return to the Super Bowl with the King's ad shoot

Image from Burger King's Super Bowl ad teaser Credit: Burger King

Burger King is showing up for the Super Bowl for the first time since 2006.

The home of the Whopper announced its return to advertising's biggest night with a staged video of its spokescharacter the King seemingly preparing to shoot a commercial. The King is seen adjusting a microphone but, staying true to character, doesn't say anything in the 30-second teaser.