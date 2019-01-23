Cardi B, Steve Carell are in Pepsi's Super Bowl ad

Cardi B is not expected to be in the Super Bowl halftime show, but she did make it into Pepsi's ad. The soda brand confirmed today that the hip hop star will appear along with Steve Carell in its spot for the Big Game. Last week the brand announced that Lil Jon will be in the ad. That adds up to a pretty hefty talent pricetag for the 30-second spot by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

Pepsi also sponsors the halftime show, which will be headlined by Maroon 5 with appearances by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. No other acts have been officially confirmed. A person familiar with the show planning says there are no indications that Cardi B will appear.

In a widely cited Page Six report late last year, a Cardi B rep batted down rumors that she was demanding a $1 million fee to perform at the show. The rep went on to say that "there was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement." That is a reference to Kaepernick starting the movement of players kneeling during the national athem to protest racial injustice.

Below, the teasers Pepsi released today.