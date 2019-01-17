Watch Chance the Rapper and Backstreet Boys in Doritos' Super Bowl teaser

Doritos announced that Chance the Rapper will be appearing in a Super Bowl spot for its newest flavor, Flamin' Hot Nacho. And on Thursday, the PepsiCo brand had another surprise, an appearance by Backstreet Boys.

In a teaser released on Thursday, Chance the Rapper appears alongside Backstreet Boys and cuts to the boy bands' iconic song "I Want it That Way."

Chance the Rapper is the latest celebrity lined up for the big game. Others include Serena Williams starring in Bumble's first Super Bowl ad and Jason Bateman appearing in a Hyundai spot.

Last week, PepsiCo announced Doritos is getting one of its three spots in the big game and days later unveiled the chip's newest flavor, Flamin' Hot Nacho. Now, it's sharing a small bite of its creative approach.

News that Chance the Rapper is starring in a Super Bowl campaign comes after the musician said last year that a Heineken ad with the tagline "sometimes lighter is better" was "terribly racist."

Also, while it's not exactly a direct competitor to Doritos, food marketer Conagra Brands has supported the musician's charitable organization SocialWorks since 2017. Conagra's products include snacks such as Angie's Boomchickapop popcorn.

Pepsi and Bubly sparkling water are the other two PepsiCo brands with Super Bowl ads this year. Goodby, Silverstein & Partners is handling all three spots. Last year, Doritos appeared alongside Mt Dew in a two-part ad totaling 60 seconds starring Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage, as well as Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, that was handled by Goodby.

On Wednesday, Doritos posted an image of Chance the Rapper to its Twitter account, which has about 625,000 followers, with the hashtag #NowItsHot.