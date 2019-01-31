Devour tones down the heat for its Super Bowl debut

Devour's first Big Game ad includes plenty of innuendo, without making it completely awkward for Super Bowl party viewing.

The Kraft Heinz brand knew its story, focused on "frozen food porn," would need to be toned down to air during the Big Game, which is why the suitable-for-the-Super-Bowl 30-second version omits the word "porn." But other than that omission, the jokes are largely the same from the "uncut" 60-second version, which the marketer, of course, released early to build buzz.

"My boyfriend has an addiction," the girlfriend in the commercial begins. (In the uncut version, the ad kicked off with: "My boyfriend is addicted to frozen food porn.")

The look at life with a man addicted to frozen meals delivers plenty of moments adults might not want to have to explain to the younger set. Good luck if they ask what the girlfriend/narrator means by a "three-minute man."

While Kraft Heinz is known for family-friendly products such as Planters nuts (which got its own Super Bowl ad in the second quarter, before Devour's third-quarter slot), it's trying to keep things spicy with Devour.

There were numerous "porn" references leading up to the game. Videos posted on Instagram blurred out sections of seemingly-inappropriate imagery. The hotline 1-83-FOODPORN dished out seductive descriptions of frozen food. Devour even advertised on Pornhub.

The ad comes from David Miami and was directed by production company Landia's Andy Fogwill. VaynerMedia is leading social and digital activations.

Here's the uncut version, which was released on Jan. 23.