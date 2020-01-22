Don't miss out: Ad Age Super Bowl event is next week
Super Bowl LIV is less than two weeks away and as the ad industry gears up for the biggest ad spending night of the year, Ad Age will bring together some of the top marketers, agencies and creatives to discuss what to expect from this year's crop of commercials.
At BBDO New York's offices on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Ad Age Inside Pages: Super Bowl will tackle the trends and themes defining this year's ads and take a look at some unconventional spots airing during the big game. Among the confirmed speakers:
• Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America
• Philipp Schaffer, senior commercial director, Pop-Tarts
• Fíona Noone, director of marketing, WeatherTech
• Sara Braca, senior director of marketing, core growth, Sabra Dipping Company
• Mike Magnusson, president and CEO, Pinnacle Advertising
• Mimia Johnson, creative director, VaynerMedia
• Greg Hahn, chief creative officer, BBDO New York and creative vice chairman, BBDO Worldwide
• Madonna Badger, founder and chief creative officer, Badger & Winters
Topics on the agenda include why Super Bowl advertisers are opting for a more humorous tone and how women and a more diverse set of stars are taking center stage for some marketers. We'll also reveal a behind-the-scenes video from one brand's Super Bowl shoot and sit down with the marketer and agency to discuss the offbeat spot.
Last year's Super Bowl event sold out, so buy tickets here today, before it’s too late.